Broadvoice Taps Jenine Whitter to New People & Culture Post

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has hired Jenine Whitter to the newly created role overseeing people and culture at the fast-growing company.

"Our internal brand is essential to our external brand because it's the people who make us who we are," said Jim Murphy, CEO of Broadvoice. "Jenine will focus on creating a good experience for our employees, which leads to a good experience for our customers and partners."

Jenine Whitter Joins Broadvoice in New People & Culture Post

After earning a degree in neurobiology from Harvard, Whitter started her career in patient care and trauma research before spearheading people operations for Chicago-based Mission Measurement. In that role, she developed staff recruitment, hiring and onboarding processes, and she implemented training, mentorship programming and career pathway plans to improve employees' professional development. After several years in the Midwest, Whitter decided it was time to move back to the San Fernando Valley where she grew up.

"It's our good fortune that Jenine recently relocated to the L.A. area and that we found her because she has the expertise to help us maintain the 'family' feel that Broadvoice is known for as we continue to scale," said Murphy.

Broadvoice's internal customer service proposition is "Make it sweet, one interaction at a time." Whitter was impressed with that proposition and the company's central mission to deliver an amazing experience to employees, partners and customers.

"Senior management is committed to prioritizing culture and improving the experience as Broadvoice grows into a much larger organization," said Whitter. "They want employees to take ownership and be an active part of molding the company presently and in the future. That core principle has created a very healthy and unique culture; one that I'm looking forward to fortifying with further culture initiatives as well as recruitment and retention efforts. It's an exciting time at Broadvoice and I couldn't be more pleased about joining the company."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Rachel Turkus

Marketing Production Manager

Broadvoice

408.540.8113

197486@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadvoice-taps-jenine-whitter-to-new-people--culture-post-300670010.html

SOURCE Broadvoice

Related Links

http://Broadvoice.com

