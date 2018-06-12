Broadvoice Taps Vinit Ahooja as Vice President of Operations

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has tapped Vinit ("Vinnie") Ahooja as vice president of operations, with a focus on scaling and optimizing the company's customer success initiatives as it accelerates growth nationwide.

Vinit Ahooja, Vice President of Operations, Broadvoice

Ahooja has significant operations and customer care experience in the telecom industry. He most recently was vice president of customer operations at Spectrum/Time Warner Cable where his team of more than 800 employees supported both businesses and consumers in Southern California. Prior to that, Ahooja was the director of operations and vice president at Cox Communications/Suddenlink based in Texas where he led the company to be recognized by JD Power and Associates for the highest customer satisfaction of all telecom providers in Texas.

"Vinnie has a successful track record of running large service delivery, technical support and customer care teams and his experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow rapidly," said George Mitsopoulos, chief operating officer at Broadvoice. "Our focus as a company, and what really differentiates us, is our service culture. Vinnie fits right in. He has only been with us for a few weeks and already his leadership is helping us take our service delivery and customer support to the next level."

Ahooja started his career in telecom while serving as a sergeant and operations chief in the U.S. Marine Corp where he was awarded Marine of the Year during his service. He currently resides in Carlsbad with his wife and four children and soon will be relocating to Los Angeles to join his colleagues at Broadvoice.

"The more I learned about Broadvoice, its management and employees throughout the interview process, the more impressed I became and wanted to play a role in what they are building," said Ahooja. "Broadvoice has an amazing culture and unwavering commitment to providing extraordinary service to channel partners and customers, but its people never rest on their laurels. They're always striving to improve the service experience, and that's really appealing to me. I couldn't have found a better home."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Rachel Turkus

Marketing Production Manager

Broadvoice

408.540.8113

196995@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadvoice-taps-vinit-ahooja-as-vice-president-of-operations-300664712.html

SOURCE Broadvoice

Related Links

https://www.broadvoice.com

