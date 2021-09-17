Broadvoice Voted a Top Provider for Overall and Operational Excellence by Sandler Partners

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that it received two supplier excellence awards from Sandler Partners, America's fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. The awards were presented at the Sandler Partners National Partner Summit held this week at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach.

Broadvoice was named Provider MVP by a vote of Sandler Partners' top-performing partners for going above and beyond for Sandler Partners' agents and their business customers.

In addition, Broadvoice received the company's Operational Excellence Award for being easy to work with, consistently responsive and helpful to all of Sandler Partners' back-office staff. The Operational Excellence award was determined by a vote of the Sandler Partners' internal teams, including commissions, order management and sales engineering.

"Broadvoice proves again and again why they are such an important part of the Sandler Partners formula," said Alan Sandler, Managing Partner, Sandler Partners. "The two National Summit Awards they received are notable not only for what they recognize, MVP and Operational Excellence, but because our top partners, Sandler Partners channel managers and our internal staff so enthusiastically cast their votes for Broadvoice. Thanks to the Broadvoice team from the full Sandler Partners community for your attention to detail, excellence in product and process. Your wins were well deserved!"

"Winning the vote of confidence from Sandler Partners' sales partners and internal teams is the highest honor," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Broadvoice. "As a channel-first company, our efforts are squarely focused on delivering for our partners like Sandler Partners and their business customers. We're grateful for this acknowledgment and our continued partnership."

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

