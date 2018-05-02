Broadvoice Wins 2018 Channel Partners Choice Award

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Partners, a resource for indirect sales channels offering IT and telecom systems and services, is pleased to announce that Broadvoice has been selected as a winner of the 2018 Channel Partners Choice Awards. This all-new award recognizes vendors for innovations in their channel-partner programs.

Three winners were honored during an awards reception on April 19 at the Spring 2018 Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas.

"Channel Partners Choice awards recognize suppliers that deliver excellence in their channel programs, but you don't have to take our word for it," said Lorna Garey, editor in chief of Channel Partners. "These awards are 100 percent driven by the community. All CP Choice winners were nominated by current partners, with no incentive except saying 'thanks' for superior enablement, products and business support."

Broadvoice was nominated by Sandler Partners, America's Fastest Growing Distributor of Connectivity & Cloud Services and Broadvoice's top-producing master agency.

"Broadvoice's commitment to the channel and their success has helped our partners transition from selling circuits to selling other in-demand services like cloud PBX, UC, call center and SD-WAN," said Alan Sandler, managing partner at Sandler Partners. "They've helped them grow their businesses by expanding the services they can sell, the types of clients they can help and the level of customer care they can provide. Broadvoice is a true partner."

The Broadvoice partner network more than tripled in 2017 because Broadvoice is not only channel friendly, but channel first in its go-to-market strategy. In the last year, Broadvoice has made a significant investment and commitment to its sales partners, including:

A growing staff of regional channel managers for in-field support and sales enablement

Dedicated solutions architects who host demos and engineer solutions for partners' customers

Partner sales managers who manage quoting and ordering for partners so they can stay focused on sales

Creative revenue opportunities and industry-leading partner compensation with evergreen residuals

"It's an honor to be recognized by Channel Partners for having an excellent channel program, especially since the award is based on feedback from the partner community," said Tessley Smith, vice president of channel at Broadvoice. "As a channel-first organization, we're determined to make it as easy as possible for partners and their clients to work with us and achieve their desired business outcomes. This award affirms our success in doing that, which is very gratifying for all of us at Broadvoice."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual contact center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.

