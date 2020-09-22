LOS ANGELES and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelVision Magazine has recognized Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, as a winner in the 2020 Visionary Spotlight Awards for Channel Program of the Year.

Broadvoice Wins 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for Channel Program of the Year

"We are honored to present Broadvoice with a 2020 Overall Excellence VSA for Channel Program of the Year," said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "Broadvoice was recognized for taking its leading, channel-first program, unifying that focus across its acquisitions under the Broadvoice brand, and expanding channel leadership and sales-enabled resources from one coast to the other. Congratulations to the entire team at Broadvoice on this well-earned recognition."

Broadvoice is a channel-first cloud communications company that is well-known for industry-leading channel compensation and support. This year's award recognizes the unification and expansion of Broadvoice's market-leading channel sales enablement and support following the company's acquisitions of XBP and YipTel.

In 2020, Broadvoice fully integrated its acquisitions behind a single brand experience and expanded resources, including a significant investment in the channel team. The company added channel leadership, including a Vice President of Strategic Relationships and two area Vice Presidents for the East and West Coasts, as well as additional channel managers, partner sales managers, sales engineers and a sales support manager.

"I'm honored to accept the 2020Visionary Spotlight Award for Channel Program of the Year because it recognizes that Broadvoice's investment and energy are devoted to the success of our partners," said Broadvoice President Sam Ghahremanpour . "We're not just 'channel-friendly,' we're relentless in our channel commitment, which is built on an organizational understanding that our partners' success is our success. This award is a recognition of those efforts and the channel-oriented culture across our company."

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision's annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories.

Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry's overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, and feature set differentiation; and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

For more information about the Visionary Spotlight Awards program, click here or contact Berge Kaprelian at [email protected].

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

