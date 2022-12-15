Broadvoice Wins 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award

UCaaS Provider Lauded for World-Class Partner Program, Strong Channel Relationships

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC named Broadvoice as a winner of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. This is the second consecutive year that TMC has recognized Broadvoice for its world-class channel program.

The INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award recognizes organizations running world-class channel programs that attract the top communications VARs, MSPs and agents to their programs.

Broadvoice has been a partner-led organization since it expanded into the business communications market in 2014. Since then, the company has focused on developing solutions and support that enable partners to grow their UCaaS businesses.

Broadvoice's b-hive UCaaS solution is based on a proprietary platform that's purposely designed for the small and medium businesses (SMBs) that most partners serve. b-hive combines cloud-based PBX, collaboration and call center features in an affordable platform for companies with as few as 10 employees and as many as 250.

Broadvoice provides each partner with a dedicated channel manager, partner sales manager and sales engineer to help close business. Once sold, the 90-Day Customer Success Program provides partners' customers three months of complimentary dedicated professional support. The customer success orientation specialists set up systems to ease the customer learning curve and promote user adoption, which improves customer retention and preserves partner revenue streams.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY as a Friend of the Channel," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Broadvoice. "We've built our go-to-market strategy with our partners in mind. We make it easy for them to sell our solutions with in-demand capabilities like the b-hive Communicator all-in-one mobile app. Plus, we provide them with a dedicated sales support team and industry-leading incentives."

"On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize Broadvoice as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished program," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. "We look forward to seeing continued excellence from Broadvoice in the future."

Winners of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award are published in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with a virtual call center in one award-winning unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Way

Broadvoice

970.289.0854

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice