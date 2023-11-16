Broadvoice Wins 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award

Broadvoice UCaaS Platform Honored for Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market businesses, announced today that TMC has named the b-hive UCaaS platform a recipient of the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

"Congratulations to Broadvoice for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. The b-hive UCaaS platform has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani.

The Broadvoice b-hive platform delivers comprehensive communications capabilities rarely found in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform purpose-built for small and mid-market businesses with as few as 10 employees. It includes cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features, a virtual call center and integrations for Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. The proprietary solution also supports integrations with other critical business applications through Zapier and Webhooks. A Zoho integration will also be available later this year.

"We're honored to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine for our b-hive UCaaS platform, which supports the evolving needs of modern distributed workforces," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "The need for anywhere communications and collaboration remains a top priority for businesses of all sizes, and Broadvoice continues to innovate to deliver high-value, cost-effective cloud communications solutions."

About Broadvoice
Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contacts:
Kimberly Way
Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations
Broadvoice
970.289.0854
[email protected]  

Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager
TMC
203.852.6800
[email protected] 

SOURCE Broadvoice

