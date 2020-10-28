Broadvoice Wins 4 Gold Honors in 14th Annual Hermes Creative Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, today announced it has been awarded prestigious top honors from the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals' 2020 Hermes Creative Awards, the international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media.

Broadvoice received four Gold awards for work on the company's 2020 Brand Redesign, including honors for integrated marketing, marketing materials and branded graphics suite.

In March, Broadvoice launched a new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and website to integrate recent acquisitions and present a unified go-to-market strategy for Broadvoice.

Broadvoice was honored from among more than 6,500 nominations submitted by corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the AMCP for the Broadvoice brand redesign," said Marisa Freeden, Vice President of Brand & Experience. "As a communications provider, Broadvoice strives to enable meaningful connections for our business customers. We make every effort to do so every day through our technology platform, our sales and service teams and, as these awards show, our new look and voice."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

About Hermes Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), is an international competition for PR and creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. AMCP consists of thousands of marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

Media Contact:

Jacob Burridge

Media Relations Manager

Broadvoice

949.205.1103

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice

Related Links

https://www.broadvoice.com

