Broadvoice Wins Four Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius

Customers Highly Value Broadvoice's Unified Communications, Contact Center, SIP Trunking and VoIP Solutions

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, a leading B2B technology decision platform, has recognized Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, with a Top Rated Award in four categories: UCaaS, Contact Center, SIP Trunking and VoIP.

"Broadvoice has won four Top Rated Awards in the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), SIP Trunking, Contact Center, and VoIP categories," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction."

The Top Rated Awards help improve transparency across the B2B software industry for tech buyers and providers. They eliminate biases based on vendor size or clout and allow real users to identify software products that bring the most value to their organizations. TrustRadius assessed thousands of customer reviews and chose software and product winners across 500 categories. To qualify, products need a trScore of 7.5 or above, 10 or more new or updated reviews within the past 12 months and at least 1.5 percent of the traffic volume in that category.

"Broadvoice is thrilled to be ranked as a top provider by our customers in the TrustRadius community," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "Earning our customers' trust is priceless. We strive to deliver the most reliable, affordable and feature-rich communications and collaboration platform alongside an unrivaled customer experience. The Top Rated Awards validate that we're living up to that promise."

Broadvoice simplifies business communications by combining powerful cloud PBX, unified communications (UC), collaboration features and a virtual call center in one platform that delivers enterprise-class features at an affordable rate. Broadvoice b-hive also includes the Communicator app for calling, video conferencing, texting, collaborating, voicemail and fax. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling businesses to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device.

Here are a few authenticated customer reviewers from TrustRadius that praise the Broadvoice b-hive platform:

"When I signed up for Broadvoice, I received new phones with state-of-the-art software, and my phone bill went down by over $100 per month ... On top of all the features, the customer service has been outstanding. I highly recommend Broadvoice to anyone looking for workplace flexibility for their team."–Mike W., President, Better Home Financial, Inc.

"We use Broadvoice as our main voice provider [and are] thrilled we can have an extension at the office, mirrored at [the] home office and also use the softphone on our laptops and mobile devices without needing to switch accounts. We also have call flows set up so we do not miss a call. [b-hive has] a lot of wonderful features, including the intercom! The onboarding team was absolutely the best we've encountered; they ask all the necessary questions to make a very smooth and seamless transition."

–Jeff O., Owner, Newport Solutions, Inc.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and GoContact omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Way

Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations

Broadvoice

970.289.0854

[email protected]

Khali Henderson

Senior Partner

BuzzTheory (for Broadvoice)

480.999.5297

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice