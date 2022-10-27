Broadvoice Wins INTERNET TELEPHONY 2022 Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

TMC Recognizes Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS Platform for Innovations in Voice, Collaboration, Uptime, and Customer Success

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --TMC has recognized Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), call center services (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, as an INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine 2022 Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for its Broadvoice b-hive Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform.

"Congratulations to Boardvoice for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Broadvoice has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers."

Broadvoice b-hive is a proprietary UCaaS platform that delivers a range of communications capabilities rarely found together in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs) with as few as 10 employees and as many as 250. It includes cloud PBX, Unified Communications (UC) and collaboration features with a virtual call center and integrates with Salesforce CRM and the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub.

"We are pleased to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY for innovation in IP communications," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "Broadvoice is one of the few UCaaS providers with a proprietary platform that enables us to have complete control over application development, feature functionality, network quality and service delivery. We're building a communications solution that evolves in lockstep with customers' needs.

The company's focus on product-led growth driven by customer needs has resulted in innovations, such as:

The Next-generation b-hive Communicator, which offers the increasing ranks of remote and hybrid workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail and fax

An Industry-leading 90-day Customer Success Program, which offers business customers three months of dedicated professional support to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is set up correctly and promote user adoption

A 100 Percent SLA for business customers using its voice over IP (VoIP) services as part of its commitment to deliver an unmatched customer experience

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

