Broadway's Original North American Anne Boleyn, Andrea Macasaet, Joins SilverVox Film & Music Festival Talks Lineup

FREDERICK, Md., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural SilverVox Film & Music Festival today announced that Broadway and theatre veteran Andrea Macasaet is scheduled to join its talks and panels thought leadership programming. Best known as the first North American and Original Broadway Anne Boleyn in the pop-musical phenomenon SIX: The Musical, Macasaet will sit for a moderated conversation on the craft, choices, and stamina behind a life on stage.

Andrea Macasaet

The festival runs June 18-21, 2026, across the theaters, venues, and streets of the City of Frederick. Macasaet is scheduled to appear on Saturday June 20.

Macasaet's appearance adds to a talks-and-panels slate already stacked with industry heavyweights and arrives alongside a music program headlined by American Idol breakout singing sensation – and Frederick native – Rae Boyd, plus additional music and a vast film slate anchored by Sundance and SXSW 2026 official selections.

About Andrea Macasaet

Andrea Macasaet is a Filipino-Canadian stage actress born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and best known for originating the role of Anne Boleyn in Broadway's SIX: The Musical. Her stage credits include Mimi in the Stratford Festival production of Rent and Celina Molina in the Manitoba premiere of *Ma-Buhay!*. Most recently, Macasaet starred as Jacqueline in Ever After at The Phoenix Theatre Company. Known for her powerful vocals, charisma, and dynamic stage presence, Macasaet has become a standout voice in contemporary musical theater and a notable figure in expanding representation for Filipino and Asian performers on major stages.

Talks/Panels Including a Who's-Who of Stage, Screen, and Streaming

Macasaet joins a thought leadership lineup that includes Pamela Nemoto, former Starz executive and programming veteran for Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, and HBO, on what streamers actually want in 2026; Cherry Graziosi, producer of Knock Down the House, the 2019 breakout documentary chronicling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's insurgent congressional run, on finding lightning in a bottle; and Rich Daughtridge, President of the Independent Cinema Alliance, on why the future of film belongs to the people who actually show up.

"Andrea is exactly the kind of voice we built this program around," said Clark Kline, acting Executive Director of SilverVox. "A hard-working artist part of making a cherished role iconic, who can speak honestly about the craft and the cost of doing it eight times a week on theatre's biggest stage."

The Wider Festival

As previously announced, the festival's centerpiece screening is Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, the SXSW-acclaimed documentary presented in arrangement with Bob Yari's Magenta Light Studios, with filmmaker Linus O'Bries, son of The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O'Brien, attending for a live Q&A. Strange Journey is scheduled to be followed that weekend a special presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The film slate of 125 premieres and screenings of shorts and features is anchored by official selections from the world's most prestigious festivals, including Joybubbles, the Rachael J. Morrison documentary that premiered in U.S. Documentary Competition at Sundance 2026 and was an official selection at SXSW 2026. Another selection, Their Town, was directed by Katie Aselton, written by Mark Duplass, and stars Ora Duplass, fresh off its SXSW 2026 premiere.

Tickets & Information

Tickets and full programming information are available at silvervoxfest.com.

About SilverVox Film & Music Festival

SilverVox Film & Music Festival is a four-day collision of independent film, live music, and creative energy- launching June 2026 across the theaters, venues, and streets of Downtown Frederick, Maryland. It's a festival built for discovery: dark rooms, loud stages, unexpected conversations, and stories that stay with you long after the lights come up.

The annual festival is produced by SilverVox, a nonprofit arts organization focused on amplifying independent voices and building experiences where filmmakers, musicians, artists and audiences meet on equal ground. A mix of industry, a mix of fandom, a mix of what makes Frederick the perfect home.

About SilverVox

SilverVox is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting artists with audiences and fostering creative journeys in theater, music, and film. Through mentorship, workshops, flagship events, and community programs, we support artists from concept to stage or screen – nurturing ideas, scripts, and productions. By bringing businesses, communities, and creators together, we aim to build a vibrant, collaborative network that uplifts the arts and ensures their lasting impact.

SOURCE SilverVox