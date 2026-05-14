Singing Sensation, Rae Boyd, to Stage Homecoming Concert at SilverVox Film & Music Festival

Frederick-born phenom returns home for first major performance since American Idol breakout, joined by Sundance and SXSW 2026 official selections, and the marquee documentary Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror

FREDERICK, Md., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural SilverVox Film & Music Festival today announced that breakout American Idol star, Rae Boyd, is scheduled to headline its music programming with a homecoming concert – her first major performance since her star-making turn on this season's series. Boyd, a Frederick native, returns to the city that raised her for what's shaping up to be the most anticipated homecoming show in the region this summer. The festival runs June 18–21, 2026, across the theaters, venues, and streets of Downtown Frederick.

SilverVox Film & Music Festival

Boyd headlines a music slate that will feature additional notable acts to be announced in the coming weeks, alongside an inspiring lineup of film premieres and industry talks and panels which signals the arrival of SilverVox as a serious destination on the national festival circuit.

Sundance and SXSW Darlings Converge in Frederick

The film slate of 125 premieres and screenings of shorts and features is anchored by official selections from the world's most prestigious festivals. Joybubbles, the Rachael J. Morrison documentary that premiered in U.S. Documentary Competition at Sundance 2026 and was an official selection at SXSW 2026, screens as part of the program. Their Town – directed by Katie Aselton, written by Mark Duplass, and starring Ora Duplass – brings its SXSW 2026 premiere pedigree to Frederick.

The Film Marquee: Strange Journey with Linus O'Brien In-Person

As previously announced, SilverVox's scheduled centerpiece screening is Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, the SXSW-acclaimed documentary presented in arrangement with Bob Yari's Magenta Light Studios. Filmmaker Linus O'Brien – son of Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O'Brien – will attend the screening for a live Q&A, followed by a special presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Thought Leadership: Industry Execs, Producers, and More

The festival's thought leadership programming features a high-impact lineup of talks and panels, from arts educators and entertainment executives. Scheduled highlights include Pamela Nemoto, former Starz executive and a programming veteran for Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, and HBO, on what streamers actually want in 2026; Cherry Graziosi, producer of Knock Down the House – the 2019 breakout documentary sensation chronicling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's insurgent congressional run – on finding lightning in a bottle; and Rich Daughtridge, President of the Independent Cinema Alliance and CEO Warehouse Cinemas, on why the future of film belongs to the people who actually show up.

"This is what we promised: a festival where the industry gets honest and the artists get heard," said Clark Kline, acting Executive Director of SilverVox. "Rae coming home, Andrea on stage, Sundance and SXSW films on our screens – Frederick is officially on the map."

Tickets & Information: Tickets and full programming information are available at silvervoxfest.com.

About SilverVox Film & Music Festival

SilverVox Film & Music Festival is a four-day collision of independent film, live music, and creative energy- launching June 2026 across the theaters, venues, and streets of Downtown Frederick, Maryland. It's a festival built for discovery: dark rooms, loud stages, unexpected conversations, and stories that stay with you long after the lights come up.

The annual festival is produced by SilverVox, a nonprofit arts organization focused on amplifying independent voices and building experiences where filmmakers, musicians, artists and audiences meet on equal ground. A mix of industry, a mix of fandom, a mix of what makes Frederick the perfect home.

About SilverVox

SilverVox is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting artists with audiences and fostering creative journeys in theater, music, and film. Through mentorship, workshops, flagship events, and community programs, we support artists from concept to stage or screen – nurturing ideas, scripts, and productions. By bringing businesses, communities, and creators together, we aim to build a vibrant, collaborative network that uplifts the arts and ensures their lasting impact.

SOURCE SilverVox