SilverVox Film & Music Festival Announces Marquee Screening of SXSW Hit Film, Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror

FREDERICK, Md., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural SilverVox Film & Music Festival today announced its marquee centerpiece screening: Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, presented in arrangement with Magenta Light Studios, the production and distribution company founded by Oscar-winning producer Bob Yari. The feature-length documentary film, which originally premiered in 2025 at South by Southwest, is scheduled to screen during the SilverVox Fest which will take place between June 18 – June 21, 2026.

SilverVox Film & Music Festival

Adding a singular dimension to the event, filmmaker Linus O'Brien – son of The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O'Brien – will attend the screening for a live Q&A. In a nod to this creative legacy, SilverVox will follow the documentary with a special presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show scheduled to screen thereafter.

"We are thrilled to partner with SilverVox to bring this definitive look at a cultural phenomenon to Frederick," says Bill Vergos, Head of Digital Film Distribution at Magenta Light Studios. "Strange Journey captures the same spirit of independent, boundary-pushing storytelling that this festival is built to celebrate."

Jeffery Keilholtz, former Broadway Licensing Global executive and SilverVox board member adds, "Rocky Horror didn't just change musical theatre, it created a living, breathing community that has endured for more than fifty years. SilverVox exists to celebrate the kind of art that refuses to ask permission."

A Global Platform for Independent Vision

In its inaugural year, SilverVox has already generated remarkable momentum, receiving more than 200 film submissions from around the world. This overwhelming response underscores the festival's mission to provide a meaningful platform for daring, distinctive work that might not otherwise reach the region.

"Rocky Horror has always been about the beautiful collision of rebellious rock and roll and audacious storytelling, and I cannot think of a more perfect home for Strange Journey than the SilverVox Film & Music Festival," remarks Linus O'Brien. "I am so deeply grateful to share my father's legacy – and the incredible, welcoming community it built – with an audience that truly understands the power of music and film."

Beyond the Screen: Music & Thought Leadership

SilverVox is a multi-disciplinary festival featuring live music performances and a robust schedule of thought leadership panels designed to connect working creators with industry professionals. Highlights include conversations such as "How to Do a Deal with Netflix," "Who Wrote This? The AI Authorship Crisis," and "What Hollywood's Financial Transformation Means for Creators".

"Our mission was to create a festival where the industry gets honest," says Carrie Delente, Board Chair of SilverVox. "Securing a marquee screening like Strange Journey alongside such high-stakes panel topics proves that Frederick is becoming a premier destination for the future of entertainment."

Tickets & Information

Tickets and full festival programming information are available now at silvervoxfest.com. Individual screening passes, panel access, and multi-day badges are available; early purchase is encouraged as space is limited.

About SilverVox Film & Music Festival

SilverVox Film & Music Festival is a four-day collision of independent film, live music, and creative energy- launching June 2026 across the theaters, venues, and streets of Downtown Frederick, Maryland. It's a festival built for discovery: dark rooms, loud stages, unexpected conversations, and stories that stay with you long after the lights come up.

SilverVox is produced by SilverVox, a nonprofit arts organization focused on amplifying independent voices and building experiences where filmmakers, musicians, artists and audiences meet on equal ground. A mix of industry, a mix of fandom, a mix of what makes Frederick the perfect home.

About SilverVox

SilverVox is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting artists with audiences and fostering creative journeys in theater, music, and film. Through mentorship, workshops, flagship events, and community programs, we support artists from concept to stage or screen—nurturing ideas, scripts, and productions. By bringing businesses, communities, and creators together, we aim to build a vibrant, collaborative network that uplifts the arts and ensures their lasting impact.

About Magenta Light Studios

Magenta Light Studios is an innovative production and distribution company founded by veteran producer Bob Yari, designed to address critical gaps in the theatrical and television landscape. Committed to producing, distributing, and developing a versatile slate of high-quality independent films, the studio emphasizes the power of storytelling and collaboration with its creators. With a dedication to delivering compelling narratives that resonate with audiences, Magenta Light Studios is set to make a significant impact in the cinematic world, championing diverse voices and enriching the cultural conversation.

SOURCE SilverVox