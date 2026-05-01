The Brock Group Expands Southeast Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Florida-Based Scaffolding Business

HOUSTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brock Group ("Brock"), a leading provider of specialty industrial services, today announced the acquisition of a premier scaffolding business with five locations across Florida's major metropolitan markets, including Fort Myers, Orlando, Pompano Beach, Tampa, and Jacksonville. The transaction adds more than 130 skilled employees and nearly $70 million in fleet and assets in the state, significantly strengthening Brock's position across the Southeast.

This strategic expansion reinforces Brock's continued investment in the light industrial and commercial markets, while enhancing its ability to deliver safe, high-quality scaffolding solutions to a broader and more diverse customer base throughout the region. The addition of experienced teams and established local operations expands Brock's capacity, responsiveness, and technical capabilities across key end markets.

"This is an exciting step forward in our growth strategy," said Frank Bardonaro, Chief Executive Officer of The Brock Group. "We are not only expanding our footprint in a critical market, but we are also welcoming an experienced and highly respected team that shares our commitment to safety, performance, and customer service."

As part of the transaction, Brock will retain 100% of the leadership team, along with all sales, field, and operational personnel, ensuring continuity for all employees and customers alike. Day-to-day operations will continue without disruption, customer relationships and service commitments remain unchanged and safety will continue to be the top priority across all locations. The integration is designed to preserve the strengths of the existing organization while providing immediate access to Brock's extensive resources.

With the addition of Brock's national fleet, engineering capabilities, staffing infrastructure, and labor force, the Florida-based team will be uniquely positioned to scale operations and deliver enhanced value to customers. Leadership oversight for the expanded Southeast scaffolding operations has been aligned under Shawn Mills, President, Brock Services – Southeast, who will oversee Brock Group Asset operations and the newly integrated locations.

"Our focus is simple—set this team up to thrive," Bardonaro added. "By combining their strong local presence with Brock's scale, resources, and expertise, we will support our customers at unprecedented levels while creating meaningful opportunities for our people."

The expanded platform positions Brock to:

Accelerate growth across the Southeast U.S.

Enhance service delivery in fast-growing end markets

Increase capacity, responsiveness, and technical expertise

Create long-term career opportunities for employees across all levels

This acquisition reflects Brock's ongoing commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and investing in people, while continuing to build one of the most capable and comprehensive scaffolding and industrial services platforms in North America.

About The Brock Group

The Brock Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading provider of specialty industrial services across North America. Serving sectors such as petrochemical, refining, power generation, manufacturing and infrastructure, Brock supports customers in the United States and Canada with scaffolding, insulation, coatings, asbestos abatement and mechanical services. With more than 13,000 employees and over 75 years of experience, Brock is known for its commitment to safety, reliability and performance. Learn more at www.brockgroup.com.

SOURCE The Brock Group