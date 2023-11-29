Brock Masterson Joins Crum & Forster Surety Division as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Crum & Forster

29 Nov, 2023, 09:45 ET

Respected Industry Leader Brings Decades of Experience to C&F's Growing Surety Practice

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) announces that recognized industry veteran Brock Masterson has joined the company's Surety Division as a member of its executive leadership team. In this newly-established role, Mr. Masterson will be responsible for continued growth of the Division's underwriting book and expansion of its business through deepening broker relationships, while working closely with claims, operations, IT, finance and human resources teams to ensure oversight of processes and procedures to improve efficiencies.

"Brock has cultivated relationships throughout his career and will be a great complement to Crum & Forster's expanding surety book. His knowledge of and approach to surety will be a tremendous asset to our business, and he will be an integral part of our leadership team," said Matt Lubin, President of Crum & Forster's Surety Division. "I have worked directly with Brock and am excited for what he is going to bring to the Surety Division here at C&F as we continue to deepen our bench with top industry talent and broaden our geographic reach."

His previous experience includes a 23-year career at Chubb where he held a variety of underwriting leadership roles, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Director of the company's National Engineering & Construction Group.

"I'm thrilled to join Crum & Forster's Surety Division and be part of Matt's leadership team," shared Mr. Masterson. "I look forward to leveraging this team's expertise – helping propel its strategic growth and expanded footprint in the marketplace."

Mr. Masterson will be based in the company's Morristown, NJ office. He is a graduate of James Madison University with a Bachelor of Arts in International Business. He earned a Master of Business Administration, Strategic Management from Rutgers University plus a Graduate Certification in Accounting from Temple University. Mr. Masterson also holds the following industry designations: Associate in Fidelity and Surety Bonding (AFSB), and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU).

About Crum & Forster 
Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $4.6 billion in gross written premium in 2022 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2023).

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedInX and Instagram.

Media Contact
Amy Whilldin
AVP, Public Relations & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster

