Crum & Forster Accident & Health Division Appoints Jared Ionin as Chief Digital Officer

Seasoned IT Leader will Drive Digital Transformation to Support the Division's Strategic Growth

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster's (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) Division announces that Jared Ionin has joined as Chief Digital Officer. In this role, Ionin will oversee the Division's technology strategy and operations, strengthening its digital infrastructure and establishing a roadmap for continued innovation and scalability.

Jared Ionin

"Jared's deep expertise in insurance technology and track record of leading successful transformation initiatives make him an outstanding addition to our A&H leadership team," said David Butterfield, Chief of Staff, Accident & Health Division at Crum & Forster. "As we advance toward our ambitious growth objectives, investing in technology and exceptional talent is a priority. With Jared's leadership, we're further enhancing our digital capabilities to empower our teams, improve efficiencies, and deliver even greater value to our partners and policyholders."

Ionin brings more than 24 years of experience, including 19 years in the specialty insurance industry where he transformed IT organizations and drove business process optimization. He joins C&F from The Hartford, where he led technology teams and oversaw modernization initiatives that improved operational performance and accelerated digital enablement. He previously held senior leadership roles where he led large-scale system integrations, software development, and automation efforts.

"I'm honored to join Crum & Forster and contribute to the Accident & Health Division's continued growth," said Ionin. "C&F has built a strong foundation of innovation, collaboration, and excellence. I look forward to partnering with our talented teams to strengthen the technology ecosystem, embrace emerging tools, and create scalable digital solutions that support our business and partners well into the future."

Ionin holds a Master of Business Administration with dual concentrations in Management of Information Systems (MIS) and Information Technology from Rutgers University Graduate School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Rutgers College. He is also certified as a SAFe Agilist and ITIL practitioner.

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster, rated "A+" Superior by AM Best (2025), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through our innovative captive structure as well as through various partnerships with affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

Media Contact

Amy Whilldin

AVP, Public Relations & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster