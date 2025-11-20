Crum & Forster Named to Fortune's Best Workplaces for Parents for Third Consecutive Year

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) is proud to announce its inclusion on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™ list for 2025, marking the third consecutive year the company has received this distinguished recognition. This honor celebrates organizations that champion a culture that supports, values, and empowers working parents to succeed both at work and at home.

C&F's ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace is reflected in its forward-thinking policies and comprehensive benefits, designed to address the evolving needs of families. From flexible work arrangements to enhanced parental leave and mental health resources, C&F continues to set the standard for employee well-being.

"At C&F, we believe that supporting our employees as parents is fundamental to building a thriving organization," said Barbra Katz, Chief Human Resources Officer at Crum & Forster. "Being recognized by Fortune for the third year in a row is a testament to our dedication to creating a workplace where every parent feels seen, heard, and empowered to balance their professional and personal lives."

Katz added, "We are constantly listening to our employees and evolving our programs to meet their needs, whether it's expanding family-building benefits, prioritizing mental health, or ensuring inclusivity for all family structures. Our goal is to cultivate a culture where everyone can bring their best selves to work."

C&F's continued recognition as one of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™ further solidifies its standing as a Certified™ Great Place To Work®, and highlights the company's unwavering commitment to its people.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $5.7 billion in gross written premium in 2024 and is rated "A+" Superior by AM Best (2025).

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

