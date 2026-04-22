Brock USA Highlights Full Lifecycle Sustainability Approach This Earth Day

Advancing Safer Materials, Extended Field Lifespans, and Circular Solutions for Synthetic Turf Systems

BOULDER, Colo., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, Brock USA announces a full lifecycle approach to synthetic turf systems—spanning material innovation, long-term reuse, and end-of-life recycling, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to advancing sustainability in the sports industry by highlighting a full lifecycle.

At the forefront of this effort is BrockFILL, the company's plant-based performance infill, which has earned Cradle to Cradle Certified® Material Health Gold under Version 4.1—one of the most rigorous global standards for material health and sustainability. BrockFILL is among the first seven products worldwide to achieve Gold under this standard and the first in the sports and hobby category to reach this level.

"For more than a decade, we've worked alongside MBDC to push the boundaries of safer, more sustainable materials," said Brock USA President Ronnie Pascale. "This certification reflects a deep commitment to transparency, responsible sourcing, and designing products that are better for both athletes and the environment." That commitment also extends beyond infill, with Brock's Cradle to Cradle Certified shock pad line playing a critical role in reducing impact forces, enhancing player safety, and delivering consistent performance as part of a more sustainable field system.

BrockFILL meets strict chemical safety requirements, with 100% of its inputs rated optimal for material health, including compliance with PFAS and restricted substance standards. BrockFILL is a sustainable alternative to crumb rubber and contributes to cooler synthetic turf performance. Today, BrockFILL is installed in over 1,000 fields across North America, helping schools, municipalities, and sports organizations reduce environmental impact while maintaining high performance standards.

Beyond material innovation, Brock USA's sustainability strategy emphasizes longevity and reuse. Across North America, more than 160 fields have replaced their synthetic turf while retaining their original Brock shock pads. By absorbing impact and providing a more consistent playing surface, shock pads help reduce stress on athletes' bodies—supporting safer play—while also extending the lifespan of synthetic turf compared with turf installed over stone, much like a carpet pad helps protect flooring in a home.

This reuse model extends the lifecycle of key field components, reduces waste sent to landfills, and minimizes the carbon footprint associated with field replacement. It also ensures consistent performance over time—delivering a reliable playing surface for athletes year after year. "Sustainability isn't just about what goes into a field—it's about how long it lasts," Pascale noted. "One of the most environmentally responsible products is the one you don't have to replace."

To address the final stage of the turf lifecycle, Brock also recognizes the importance of responsible recycling solutions. Companies like Turf Recyclers USA are helping close the loop by providing a scalable recycling process for synthetic turf.

Based in Rockland, Massachusetts, Turf Recyclers USA operates the first facility in the United States capable of mechanically recycling a synthetic turf system—including turf fibers, infill (rubber or organic), and backing—under one roof. It is important to note that Turf Recyclers USA does not handle the recycling of shock pads. To date, the company has diverted approximately 7 million pounds of synthetic turf materials from landfills, transforming them into reusable raw materials for future products.

This process separates infill, extracts recyclable materials, and converts recovered polyethylene into pellets for use in the recycled plastics market, supporting broader zero-waste initiatives across the industry.

"As the demand for sustainable sports infrastructure grows, partnerships and solutions like these are essential," Pascale added. "The future of our industry depends on responsible end-of-life pathways." From safer materials to extended product life and responsible recycling, Brock USA continues to lead the evolution of synthetic turf systems.

This Earth Day—and every day—Brock remains committed to its mission: Protect the Player. Protect the Planet.

About Brock USA

Brock USA is the leader in athlete-centric artificial turf systems, specializing in performance and safety-shock pads and sustainable infill technologies. With a mission to Protect the Player, Brock systems are installed at thousands of fields across North America, delivering safer, more resilient, and environmentally responsible playing surfaces for athletes of all ages.

About MBDC

Co-founded in 1995 by architect William McDonough, MBDC champions the Cradle to Cradle Design™ philosophy, focusing on products and processes powered by renewable energy and designed for positive environmental and human impact. The firm helped create the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program, now run by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, establishing a global standard for sustainable design. MBDC works with clients to develop safe, circular products that support a thriving future.

Media Contact:

[email protected] | (303) 544-5800 | www.brockusa.com

Brock USA Headquarters: 3090 Sterling Circle, Suite 102, Boulder, Colorado 80301

SOURCE Brock USA