Brodmann17 Adds Advanced Driver Assistance Software to Peachtree Corners' Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle For Real-World Smart City Testing

"We're proud to be one of the first innovators to have added our technology to Peachtree Corners' and Curiosity Lab's autonomous technology development vehicle, leveraging the open platform to demonstrate advanced driver assistance solutions (ADAS) in conditions that can't be replicated in a closed environment," said Adi Pinhas, CEO of Brodmann17. "We look forward to working alongside other technology developers and the city to generate invaluable data – ultimately helping us to make critical decisions. Overall, we appreciate the partnership with a leading smart city, which also serves as another launching point for our technology into North America."

"We are delighted to welcome Brodmann17 to Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab, where the company is joining a phenomenal group of international companies that can collaborate on moving forward driver assistance and autonomous technologies in a living laboratory environment," said Brandon Branham, chief technology officer and assistant city manager of Peachtree Corners. "Our environment is unique in that their engineering teams now have the advantage of being able to detect real vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and other everyday obstacles as they further develop ADAS solutions for passenger and fleet vehicles. This is one of the best examples of how Curiosity Lab can help companies determine when their technologies are ready to scale. As consumers upgrade their vehicles, ADAS systems will play a significant role in driver safety. These also assist drivers with actions such as lane assistance and emergency braking, and they help prevent collisions by sending alerts to the driver. The work Broadmann17 is doing at Curiosity Lab may very well help save a life in the future."

Brodmann17: International Software Innovator, Future-Forward ADAS Suite

The company's proprietary technology is based on deep learning neural networks, utilizing commodity automotive-grade, low-power processors for edge computing to provide extremely accurate detection and alerts from forward collisions, Time-to-Collision (TTC) distance from other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and lane departures.

The system installed into Curiosity Lab's Ford Edge autonomous test platform consists of an automotive grade camera mounted to the inside of the vehicle's windshield, which is connected to an ADAS processor unit and a small tablet to visually display how the system quickly and accurately detects vehicles, pedestrians, lanes, traffic signs and other potential hazards to motorists.

The technology is also used by fleet managers to capture drivers' traffic violations and potentially unsafe conditions. This allows fleet managers to address driver behavior, create focused training programs and improve fleet safety, as well as reduce costs and improve overall fleet efficiency.

About Brodmann17

Brodmann17 develops and provides AI technology for camera first ADAS and Automated Driving (AD). Brodmann17's patented AI delivers state-of-the-art performance while consuming only a fraction of compute power in comparison to standard solutions, bringing automated driving from premium vehicle models to the mass market. The solution is built from the ground up and designed against the industry's toughest standards for the world's largest OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers. For more information, visit https://www.brodmann17.com

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world.

For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

