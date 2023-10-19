Brody's Crafted Cocktails Continues Expansion with Johnson Brothers

Award-Winning Ready-to-Serve Cocktail Brand Continues Expansion with Johnson Brothers in West Virginia, Iowa and Nevada

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brody's Crafted Cocktails, a line of premium ready-to-serve craft cocktails, proudly announces their continued expansion with Johnson Brothers, a family-owned, national wholesale distribution partner headquartered in Minnesota, recently launching in West Virginia, Iowa, and Nevada. Brody's premium spirit-based cocktails, in classic and imaginative flavors, are expertly blended and designed to simplify and elevate any celebration without the complex preparation: simply uncork, pour over ice, serve and enjoy mixology-level cocktails at home or on-the-go.

In these new markets, Brody's Crafted Cocktails can be found at these retailers, with new locations being added daily:

Nevada : Lee's Liquor Outlet, XO Liquor, The Venetian Resort

: Lee's Liquor Outlet, XO Liquor, The Venetian Resort West Virginia : Smoker Friendly, BFS, Top Shelf Liquors, Ashbrooke Liquor Outlet, Walgreens, Kroger

: Smoker Friendly, BFS, Top Shelf Liquors, Ashbrooke Liquor Outlet, Walgreens, Kroger Iowa : Hy-Vee

Expansion has once again become Brody's focus for 2024 after stepping back in 2023 to reformulate products, addressing typical industry and consumer concerns when it comes to pre-mixed cocktails. Additional new markets are expected to be announced shortly.

"After re-formulating our cocktails earlier this year to reduce and eliminate color fading and ingredient sedimentation, we knew we were on the right path to setting an even higher standard of an authentic craft cocktail experience at home or on-the-go. We are truly honored and humbled by the overwhelmingly positive reception by consumers, retailers and distribution partners, recognizing the significant strides we have made for such a young, family-founded brand that aspires every day to provide an unmatched, world-class cocktail experience. The energy and excitement we are receiving in our new markets continues to validate our goal in providing the highest quality, most unique cocktail experience to Brody's newest fans," states Brody's co-founder Cristy Neunson.

"The team at Johnson Brothers is enthusiastic about the opportunities Brody's presents and looks forward to a promising future of redefining the ready-to-drink beverage landscape. This opportunity not only allows us to diversify our product offerings but also symbolizes our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry."

Brody's cocktails are available in 375ml bottles, serve up to five cocktails each, and range from 16-25% ABV. Brody's is currently retailed in the Greater Philadelphia area, Nevada, Iowa, West Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, California, Hawaii, Florida, and to most states via their eCommerce platform with a suggested retail price of $10.99-$13.99 per bottle.

For more information on Brody's, availability or to purchase online, visit www.drinkbrodys.com. Please direct all media inquiries to Kat Haddon ([email protected]).

ABOUT BRODY'S CRAFTED COCKTAILS

Brody's Crafted Cocktails is a women-founded bottled cocktail brand based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, offering a craft cocktail experience that encourages people to celebrate the everyday. Brody's authentic, craft cocktails are made with high-quality, natural ingredients for consistent flavor and balance, pour after pour. Made to simply pour over ice and enjoy, Brody's provides an approachable way to enjoy mixology-level cocktails at home. Inspired by the spirit of our founder's first puppy – who was always the life of the party and the perfect companion to life's memorable moments – Brody's pledges a percentage of their proceeds to benefit pet-related non-profits and animal rescues. www.drinkbrodys.com

Enjoy effortlessly, drink responsibly. 16 to 25% Alc/Vol. © 2021 Brody's Crafted Cocktails, Collingswood, NJ.

