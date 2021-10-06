Broker Connect Sponsor Sweetens The Bar Booth Crawl With Ice Cream Sandwich Bliss

After a day of learning, attendees can participate in the Bar Booth Crawl located in the Expo Hall.

Join us Tuesday evening for a night of fun and networking in the Expo Hall. Visit our exhibitor booths and enjoy cocktails and snacks, all while meeting new and old friends!

On the bar booth crawl path, made-to-order ice cream sandwiches, macaroons, and more sweet treats can be found at booth #117. As part of a sugary visit to the Pacific Private Money booth, they are also offering a free Buy Before Sell Certification Course that can be signed up for by scanning a badge with Pacific Private Money staff members.

In an industry filled with mortgage brokers and real estate agents, this course offers a strong way to differentiate one in today's market, and it presents a powerful lending tool that can be offered to clients.

The versatility of this buy before sell loan product gives the ability to offer the following to clients:

Capacity to buy before they sell

Fast closings (as little as 7 days)

Power to make cash-like offers

100% purchase financing*

Time to stage their current home to possibly net a higher sales price

Avoid moving twice

This course will help real estate professionals become buy before sell experts with competitive game plans to compete against iBuyers and real estate tech companies. They will also learn a follow-up strategy for their buy before sell clients that need to put their old home on the market; this way, they will have the opportunity to close 2 deals instead of just 1. In a low-inventory market, this could be the antidote industry professionals are looking for.

"We offered our client the power of a bridge loan, and their cash-like offer recently beat out 20 others, winning them the property, which also closed in 17 days!" – Sofia Nadjibi, Golden Gate Lending Group

Learn more about Pacific Private Money's bridge loan product by visiting our site with case studies.

*100% purchase financing requires additional real estate collateral. Must provide a combined loan-to-value (CLTV) of 75% or less.

About Pacific Private Money Inc.

Pacific Private Money is a regionally-focused alternative finance provider of short-term, real estate-secured loans in California. Since 2008, it has been one of the fastest-growing private money lenders in Northern California, with over 2000 loans funded and over $1 billion deployed.

