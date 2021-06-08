BrokerTech Ventures and InsureTech Connect Announce Collaboration

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led group and accelerator program chartered by 14 super-regional independent brokerage firms, announced a strategic collaboration with InsureTech Connect (ITC), the largest insurance technology (insurtech) conference and convening platform in the world. BTV will fuel ITC's BrokerTech Connect series, an insurtech series during the conference for the broker-centric community, on Wednesday, October 6, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"An alliance between BTV and InsureTech Connect is a natural fit," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO and BTV Co-CEO. "The ITC platform brings together the greatest minds around insurtech trends, technologies, and applications. Our desire to engage in and fuel BrokerTech Connect comes from BTV's industry position as the convener of broker-centric innovation, ideation, and communication for the global insurance ecosystem. We represent the brokerage community and the voice of the customer, and we believe there is significant value in the community which Jay and the ITC team have been building since 2016."

BTV and ITC partnered in 2020, as they collaborated around the Agency Connect Virtual Conference, which attracted 2,000+ brokers, agents, and broker tech attendees from across the globe.

"Leading agencies and brokerages are shifting away from transacting around products and more toward gaining access into the insights and unknowns," said Jay Weintraub, CEO & Co-Founder of InsureTech Connect. "The best agencies constantly look to use their relationships, as well as their understanding of the customers and insights, to drive down cost and improve overall risk for customers and the insurance industry. Technology plays a key role in this transition from a policy-centered to a relationship-centered approach. Collaborating with the BTV is win-win, for us and industry, as we push ourselves to serve the insurance community even better."

The BTV Accelerator's 2021 program and second cohort class is currently in progress, providing funding, curriculum, and intentional network exposure to the 12 startups selected.

BTV's partners represent a combined 26 premiere insurance brands, as well as multi-billions of dollars in premiums and overall distribution. BrokerTech Connect will include broker-centric thought leaders, industry expertise, entertainment, and a BTV demo day featuring the insurtech companies that are a part of the 2020 & 2021 cohort classes.

"As BTV continues to grow the depth and breadth of our agency, carrier, capital, and startup relationships within the insurtech space, building an alliance with Jay and InsureTech Connect made sense," said Susan Hatten, BTV COO. "We bring the broker-centric insights to collaborate around BrokerTech Connect, and we are thrilled to work with the InsureTech Connect team to create an even greater experience by leveraging our BrokerTech Ventures brand and community."

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world's largest insurtech event, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry executives from across the globe. Founded by Jay Weintraub and Caribou Honig, ITC has been attended by over 25,000 people from 65+ countries. InsureTech Connect 2021 will be held October 4-6, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit http://www.insuretechconnect.com.

