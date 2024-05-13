Bronco Wine Co. Releases Panther Rock Napa Valley Meritage

Three families, thirteen cousins, one exceptional wine

NAPA, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The thirteen cousins who make up the fourth generation of the Franzia family and current ownership of Bronco Wine Co. are releasing their first wine collaboration under a new luxury label called Panther Rock. The 2021 Panther Rock Napa Valley Meritage is releasing now in the market.

The 2021 Panther Rock Meritage was made by Carol E. Franzia, a fourth-generation California winemaker and one of the thirteen cousins, and is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon (53%), Merlot (28%), Cabernet Franc (18%), and a touch of Petit Verdot (1%).

"Panther Rock is a great project as it speaks not only to our family's heritage but also where we are headed as a company," said Carol E. Franzia. "The Panther Rock Meritage is an artful union of Bordeaux varietals that elegantly balances power and grace, embodying the very spirit of the vineyards and our family."

The name "Panther Rock" holds special significance for the cousins as it originates from a place where they spent much of their youth. This wine is a nod to their shared past, a celebration of the present, and a commitment to the future. It represents their love for wine and family bonds.

"Our families know how to balance big personalities," said fourth-generation family member Lisa H. Franzia. "This Meritage blend pays homage to the big personalities that define us and seamlessly integrate four distinct varietals. As we know how to lean into our strengths, we understand how to let the Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot in this wine work together."

The wine was bottled in December of 2023 and carries a suggested retail price of $90. The wine was aged for 12 months in 100% French oak with 50% new barrels from acclaimed cooperages – Sylvain, Taransaud, and Boutes – with an additional six months in neutral barrels to add texture. The wine features bold, dark fruit flavors and a velvety texture with integrated tannins.

Panther Rock is a member of the Meritage Alliance. 1100 6-pack cases were made and are available for purchase in California through Classic Wines of California and direct to consumer at www.pantherrock.com.

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. has become a force in the US wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come.

NOTE: Bronco Wine Co. and the Franzia family are not associated with the boxed wine.

