Michael J. Franzia Elected Chairman of the Board of Bronco Wine Co.

CERES, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Franzia, a second-generation family member, was just elected Chairman of the Board of Bronco Wine Co. Michael worked for Bronco Wine Co. for nearly 30 years and has served on the board since 2016, most recently as Vice-Chairman.

Bronco Wine Co. turned 50 on December 27th and is celebrating the milestone anniversary all year. With its 50th anniversary it joined a rare group of wine businesses that have been continuously family-owned for 50 years.

Michael J. Franzia - Photo courtesy of Bronco Wine Co.

With the passing of co-founder Fred T. Franzia in late 2022, and fellow co-founders Joseph S. Franzia and John G. Franzia stepping away from the board last year, the 13 second-generation siblings and cousins have worked hard to execute a transition plan that creates a clear path for the business moving forward. The appointment of Michael to the role of Board Chair is a key piece of that plan.

"I have been a part of this company almost my entire life and look forward to working more collaboratively with my cousins, CEO Dan Leonard, and independent directors on the strategic direction of Bronco Wine Co. and the rest of the Franzia family enterprises," said Michael J. Franzia. "As we look to the next 50 years of our business, I intend to be an active voice and ambassador for our mission of creating a wine for every table."

As Board Chair, Michael will help ensure the strength of the overall operation and future growth, including focusing on the implementation of best practices as they relate to formal governance and succession planning frameworks for both the family and business.

"I'm grateful to the independent directors on the board for their guidance during the recent transition and want to thank them for their continued contributions to direct BWC into the future," Franzia said.

In his new role, Michael will also work with his siblings and cousins to create and manage a Family Council and larger Family Assembly to help provide corporate transparency, visibility and opportunities for the next generation of Franzia children. There are currently 33 third-generation cousins.

"We take very seriously the foundation laid by our fathers in building Bronco Wine Co. into the thriving, innovative and resilient business it is today," Michael continued. "We want to be very purposeful in recognizing the lessons from the past as we set a course for future growth and our role as leaders in the wine industry."

Today, Bronco Wine Co. is one of the largest privately held US vineyard holders and has established full vertical integration from vine to table. The company has a vast portfolio of brands from multiple appellations across the western United States, Europe, and South America, including Rosenblum Cellars, Carmenet, Picket Fence, Crane Lake Cellars, and Longevity Wines, providing value at every price point across the category.

Michael held several roles across multiple functions at Bronco Wine Co. throughout his career, including Human Resources, Environmental Health and Safety, Procurement and Supply Chain, Packaging Development, Project Management, and Direct to Consumer Operations. He also served as both an Employer Trustee and Past Board Chair of the California Winery Workers' Pension Plan Trust and President of the Winery Employers Association, a multi-employer organization engaged in collective bargaining and Taft-Hartley pension oversight. Michael obtained his MBA from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.

About Bronco Wine Co.

Founded in 1973, Bronco Wine Co. has become a force in the US wine industry. As a family-owned company, its focus on crafting quality wines for every table is evident through hard work, innovation, and willingness to embrace change. These fundamental virtues are the backbone of the company's success and have laid a solid foundation for generations to come. https://www.broncowine.com/

