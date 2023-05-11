Bronwyn Haley Joins Steampunk Leadership as Its New Vice President for the Department of Justice Sector

MCLEAN, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk announced today that Bronwyn Haley has joined the company as Vice President of the Department of Justice (DOJ) Sector within their Homeland, Commerce, and Justice (HC&J) Portfolio. Bronwyn brings to Steampunk decades of expertise in US DOJ operations, client relationships, and organizational risk management.

"We are thrilled to add Bronwyn to our leadership team. She brings amazing Government depth and experience coupled with personal core values that align closely to Steampunk," said Steampunk CEO, Matt Warren. "DOJ represents a huge growth and focus area for us, and we are confident in Bronwyn's ability to help accelerate our customer's success going forward."

Prior to joining Steampunk, Bronwyn was the Director of Enterprise Risk and Resilience at 5 Stones intelligence, where she provided a comprehensive and integrated approach to identify, address, and mitigate the full spectrum of an organization's risk matrix. Additionally, Bronwyn served as 5 Stones intelligence's Project Manager for the US DOJ, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Financial Investigators Program. In this role, she supervised 35 financial investigators supporting transnational criminal investigations across DOJ.

Bronwyn began her career as a DEA Intelligence Research Specialist before becoming a Special Agent. She's served as DEA's Deputy Chief Inspector for their Office of Professional Responsibility – Board of Professional Conduct, Supervisory Special Agent for the Washington Division leading investigative groups and multi-agency task force units, DEA Special Operations Division conducting international counter-terrorism operations, and Country Attaché / Assistant Country Attaché in Paris France where she established and maintained DEA's presence and relationships within the North/West African region.

"I am excited for the opportunity to bring together Steampunk's capabilities, along with their people-centered culture, to the very important mission that I've dedicated the majority of my adult career to," said Bronwyn Haley. "It is a true honor, and I am very grateful, for the opportunity to be a part of a community whose culture is one of service, and whose values are people and principal forward."

