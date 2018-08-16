BronzeLens Film Festival 2018 Brings Diverse Films and Interactive Experiences Designed to Stimulate Ideation and Foster Collaborations to Atlanta

BronzeLens Film Festival Highlights:

SUNDAY, August 19



BronzeLens will host the pre-festival Atlanta premiere of Nollywood's Isoken. Nominated in 7 categories by the African Movie Awards Academy, Isoken is a feature film written, produced and directed by Jadesola Osiberu.

WEDNESDAY, August 22



All Shorts, All Night presented by BET Networks returns as a free event at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and will be hosted by Screening Room ATL Creator Khalimah Gaston.

THURSDAY, August 23



All Shorts All Day presented by BET Networks will continue the free screenings of 2018 BronzeLens short films selections.

Opening Night at BronzeLens will be a double feature screening of Nijla Mumin's Jinn and Brian Banks directed by Tom Shadyac at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema.

FRIDAY, August 24



BronzeLens Women SuperStars Luncheon presented by BETHer celebrates the accomplishments of women of color in the film and television industry. Honorees include actress Tina Lifford (Queen Sugar), producer, director, animator, writer, and experimental film and transmedia storyteller Ayoka Chenzira (Alma's Rainbow, Queen Sugar), and Samantha Vincent (The Fate of the Furious, Riddick).

First Glance Friday Feature Presentation: Attendees will get a "First Glance" screening of The Bobby Brown Story presented by BET Networks. The event takes place at Georgia Pacific Auditorium.

SATURDAY, August 25



BronzeLens Awards Show honors the 'Best of Festival' filmmakers in their perspective categories and other noteworthy industry leaders will be honored at SCADshow. Categories include the best in Features, Documentaries, International Films, Shorts, Student Films, and Webisodes, as well as Best Actress and Best Actor.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26



Sunday Brunch with the Brothers salutes men of color in film and television. There will be insightful and revealing conversation with actors TC Carson (Star, The Quad, Greenleaf, Black Lightening), Mykelti Williamson (Canal Street, Fences, Forest Gump) and Alan Maldonado (The Last O.G., Black-ish).

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday features socially-relevant films and conversations Screenings for 2018 are Fahamu Pecou's Emmett Still and Max Power's Don't Be Nice.

Closing Night at BronzeLens headliners are United Skates produced by Dyana Winkler and Tina Brown, and Canal Street directed by Ryan Lamar.

About the BronzeLens Film Festival



In 2017 the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences approved BronzeLens as a qualifying festival for the Short Film Awards category. The short film that receives the BronzeLens Best Short Award may now be eligible to enter the Academy's Short Subject competition for the concurrent season.

Media Credentials



Approved media representatives who have applied in advance and received written confirmation from Tina Spencer TinaSpencerBronzelens@gmail.com or Sommer Vega sommerbronzelens@gmail.com will gain access to the festival. To request access to cover the festival and for more information regarding BronzeLens Film Festival, visit www.bronzelens.com.

