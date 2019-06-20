BronzeLens Film Festival Celebrates 10 Years and Announces Film Selections for 2019

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed BronzeLens Film Festival turns ten this year, and kicks off the celebration with its announcement of the official film selections for 2019. Running August 21-25 in Atlanta, the 10th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival will take place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and other venues throughout the city. Award-winning actors Terri J. Vaughn and Keith David hosted BronzeLens' official film selections announcement on Facebook Live, revealing a diverse slate of national and international filmmakers originating from eleven countries, representing almost 100 projects. Filmed in six continents and covering nine languages, the rich trove of entries received this year encompass documentaries, feature films, shorts, music videos, student productions, and web series, presenting comedy, drama, real-life stories, exploring love, family, social issues, and more; read more about the selections at: https://bronzelens.com/screenings/. To watch the BronzeLens Official Film Selections Announcement, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Bronzelens.

Creating narrative content on multiple platforms, the BronzeLens official film selections join the rest of the BronzeLens Film Festival's signature events, panels, workshops, and nightlife programming, including the opening and closing night screenings, 10th Annual BronzeLens Women SuperStars Luncheon, 10th Annual BronzeLens Awards Show, and Sunday Brunch with the Brothers. Tickets are available now at: http://bit.ly/2OfGUnRPass19. Welcoming acclaimed filmmakers, actors, and industry talent, the Festival will include comedian/actor/writer Rodney Perry, art director/production designer Korey Michael Washington, actress/coach Christine Horn, and more talent and film titles to be announced.

Celebrating ten years, the BronzeLens Film Festival has become one of the nation's premier film festivals supporting independent films, filmmakers, and industry professionals of color. Over the years, BronzeLens has hosted and honored high-caliber and rising talent including filmmakers/producers Ava DuVernay, Roger Bobb, Will Packer, Rob Hardy, Suzanne de Passe, film and television executives Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Connie Orlando, actors Queen Latifah, Lynn Whitfield, Margaret Avery, Issa Rae, Keith David, Lamman Rucker. The festival's accomplishments include being designated an Academy Awards® qualifying festival in the Shorts categories and honored in Atlanta Magazine's "Best Of" awards in the categories of Best Showcase for New Filmmakers and Best Place to Break into the Film Industry.

BronzeLens will also hold a special screening event on Saturday, June 29 of the documentary Merata: How Mum Decolonised The Screen, about pioneering indigenous filmmaker and activist Merata Mita. Taking place at Hammonds House Museum, the documentary has been acquired by ARRAY, the film network founded by Ava DuVernay featuring independent work by people of color and women. The Atlanta screening is co-sponsored by Hammonds House Museum and the Producers Guild: Women's Impact Network, visit https://bronzelens.com/ for tickets.

Select highlights on the 2019 BronzeLens Film Festival schedule:

Thursday, August 22

All Shorts, All Day and All Shorts, All Night, Sponsored by BET Networks

Friday, August 23

10th Annual BronzeLens Women SuperStars Luncheon, Presented by BETHer

Saturday, August 24

Level UP to Stardom: The Business of Acting with actress/coach Christine Horn ("The Good Doctor", "NCIS", "Bosch", "American Crime Story")

An Introspective Conversation with Production Designers with art director/production designer Korey Michael Washington, D.G.A. ("Ambitions", "All American", "Drop Dead Diva", Tyler Perry's "House of Payne", Stomp the Yard: Homecoming)

10th Annual BronzeLens Awards Show, hosted by comedian/actor Rodney Perry

Sunday, August 25

Sunday Brunch with the Brothers

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday Screenings

About the BronzeLens Film Festival

BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia, is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009, that is dedicated to bringing national and worldwide attention to Atlanta as a center for film and film production for people of color. Its mission is two-fold: to promote Atlanta as the new film mecca for people of color, and to showcase films and provide networking opportunities that will develop the next generation of filmmakers. Since its inception, BronzeLens producers have brought national and worldwide attention to Atlanta, helping to showcase the city as a leader in the thriving film industry.

2019 BronzeLens Sponsors include BET Networks, WarnerMedia (Turner, WB, HBO, Otter), BETHer, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, Atlanta Mayor's Office Cultural Affairs, AARP-Georgia, Fulton County Films Division, Delta Air Lines, Georgia Film Office, Southern Company Gas, Georgia Power, Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, Entertainment Partners/Movie Magic, Bobbcat Films, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and The Sai Group, Inc. Media Partners include Rolling Out, WSB-TV Atlanta, Midtown Lifestyle, Oz Publishing, and THEA.

