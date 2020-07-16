BronzeLens Film Festival Set To Be A Virtual Experience Over Seventy- Five Films Selected For 2020

Over 75 official selections including shorts, features, documentaries, short documentaries, music videos, and webisodes from an international cadre of filmmakers will be screened representing the United States, Belgium, Israel, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Pakistan, Poland, South Africa, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. For the complete list of the 2020 film selections go to: https://bronzelens.com/ .

"We are thrilled to present BronzeLens through a virtual experience to host our screenings and give voice to filmmakers whose works speak to diverse cultures, history, heritage, and humanity," said Deidre McDonald, BronzeLens Film Festival Artistic Director. "Over the past eleven years we have consistently built upon our mission to celebrate the art of filmmaking and to be a resource for filmmakers, content creators, talent and film aficionados to engage, interact, and make lasting connections."

BronzeLens 2020 will be an amalgam of industry panels, master classes conducted by leading professionals in addition to presenting the Festival's highly anticipated Sunday Brunch with the Brothers, The BronzeLens Awards Show and its distinctive Cinema and Social Justice Sunday. Virtual mixers and nightly after parties with guest DJs have been added to the festival's event offerings.

BronzeLens Film Festival

BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia, is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009. Its mission is two-fold: to promote Atlanta as the new film mecca for people of color; and to showcase films and provide networking opportunities that will develop the next generation of filmmakers.

In 2017 the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences approved BronzeLens as a qualifying festival for the Short Film Awards category. The short film that receives the BronzeLens Best Short Award may now be eligible to enter the Academy's Short Subject competition for the concurrent season.

SOURCE BronzeLens Film Festival

Related Links

http://www.bronzelens.com

