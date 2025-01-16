Brook Gaming Introduces Wingman FGC 2: Breaking Limits, Redefining Control

TAIPEI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the PlayStation 5 Pro taking the gaming world by storm, Taiwan's leading gaming peripheral brand, Brook Gaming, is back with a groundbreaking new product—Wingman FGC 2 Converter. Designed exclusively for PS5 and compatible with the entire library of PS5 games, this adapter redefines gaming freedom with seamless cross-platform and cross-generation controller support for over 150 wired controllers.

Wingman FGC 2 Converter supports various controllers for ps5 converter

At Brook Gaming, we believe every gamer deserves the freedom to play their way. The Wingman FGC 2 gives players total control over their favorite controllers and fight sticks, eliminating hardware limitations so you can take full command of your gaming experience.

Unmatched Compatibility, Unlimited Possibilities

The Wingman FGC 2 supports a wide range of classic controllers, including all official licensed controller.

And also support 3rd party brand controller from 8Bitdo, HORI, GameSir, Razer, Mad Catz, Qanba and BIGBIG WON. It's also compatible with the increasingly popular all-button arcade controllers, such as Hit Box and SnackBox MICRO, as well as the Switch Pro Controller and Xbox Elite Series 2. Beyond traditional controllers, it even supports flight sticks and Taiko no Tatsujin controllers, meeting the diverse needs of every gamer.

Personalized Settings Made Easy

Equipped with the exclusive Brook Converter Center software, the Wingman FGC 2 offers a highly intuitive and visual interface that replaces cumbersome manual configurations. Players can easily customize settings such as Turbo, Remap, Macro, and Stick functions, creating tailored setups for competitive matches or casual play with ease.

Esports-Ready, Professionally Designed

Built with esports professionals in mind, the Wingman FGC 2 is tournament-ready out of the box, adhering to strict competitive standards to ensure stability and fairness. It also provides advanced customization options, allowing players to fine-tune their controllers for optimal performance across different playstyles and challenges.

Learn More:

Visit Wingman FGC 2 ( https://brook.gg/newsfgc2 ) for the latest updates and details.

Purchase Information:

US retailer site:

https://brook.gg/news-us-fgc2

UK retailer site:

https://brook.gg/news-uk-fgc2

EU retailer site:

https://brook.gg/news-eu-fgc2

AU retailer site:

https://brook.gg/news-au-fgc2

Contact:

Brook Gaming

Katy Ho

[email protected]

http://www.brookaccessory.com

SOURCE Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.)