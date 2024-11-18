Brook Gaming Teams Up with CAPCOM Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2024 as Official Sponsor

Brook Gaming has been named the official sponsor of the CAPCOM Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2024, a premier fighting game event.

The partnership reflects Brook Gaming's dedication to empowering the global fighting game community (FGC) through innovative, high-quality gaming solutions that enhance competitive experiences.

Brook Gaming aims to elevate the gaming experience by providing tools that prioritize performance, adaptability, and user preference for competitive gamers.

The collaboration includes special promotions, exclusive gear showcases, and interactive activities to engage fans and highlight Brook Gaming's innovative solutions.

TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook Gaming, a leading innovator in gaming accessories and solutions, proudly announces its role as the official sponsor for the highly anticipated CAPCOM Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2024. This partnership marks an exciting milestone in Brook Gaming's mission to empower the global fighting game community (FGC) and enhance competitive gaming experiences.

Power to Conquer All Games with Brook Gaming's Ultimate PS5 Solution, including best-selling Wingman FGC 2 Converter and the upgraded Gen-5X Series fighting boards. Visit https://brook.gg/PS5 to know more.

As the official sponsor, Brook Gaming will showcase its dedication to high-quality gaming solutions and a commitment to fostering the competitive gaming scene. With a proven history of supporting gamers through versatile and advanced technology, Brook Gaming's involvement will elevate the gaming experience of the global fighting game community (FGC) and emphasize performance and customization.

"Partnering with CAPCOM's Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2024 showcases our dedication to enhancing the competitive gaming scene," said Richard Cheng, CEO at Brook Gaming. "We believe that every gamer should have the freedom to compete using their preferred setup, and this sponsorship aligns perfectly with that vision."

The Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2024 is a cornerstone event in the fighting game calendar, attracting elite players and audiences worldwide. Known for fostering intense competition and showcasing top-tier fighting game talent, this league exemplifies the spirit of the FGC. Brook Gaming's contributions as a sponsor will add a new dimension to the event, highlighting the importance of performance and adaptability.

Brook Gaming's partnership with the Street Fighter League also includes special promotions, exclusive gear showcases, and interactive fan engagement activities. This collaboration reinforces Brook Gaming's position as the top choice for gamers who prioritize performance, adaptability, and innovation.

For the latest updates on Brook Gaming's involvement in the Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2024 and upcoming promotions, follow Brook Gaming's official X (formerly Twitter) profile and visit their website at https://brook.gg/PS5.

ABOUT BROOK GAMING

From all button box and high-performance fighting boards to cross-platform controller converters and monsters auto catchers, Taiwan-based gaming hardware company Brook Gaming has always been generating the joy of gaming for gamers around the world without any limits. Whether it's for playing your retro console with modern controllers, adding new functionalities to your game, or designing the ultimate arcade stick for your tournaments, Brook Gaming has a solution for you. Here at Brook Gaming—Your Game, Our Play. Know more at www.brookaccessory.com.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld, and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com .

CONTACT: Katy Ho, [email protected]

SOURCE Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.)