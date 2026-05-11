NEW TAIPEI CITY, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016, Brook has continuously participated in the world's largest fighting game event, the Evolution Championship Series (EVO), establishing a strong presence in the fighting game community while focusing on the development of low-latency, high-compatibility solutions. In 2023, Brook launched the FGC series adapters, enabling players to continue using their preferred controllers and arcade sticks on the PlayStation®5 platform. The series has since gained recognition from both players and professional competitors.

Brook Wingman Converter Win EVO Best Product 2025

This year, Brook not only sponsored Capcom Cup 12, the world championship event for Street Fighter 6, but also received the "Best Product of 2025" award at EVO for its Wingman series adapters. This recognition highlights Brook's technological strength and growing influence in the global competitive gaming market.

A converter is a device that enables compatibility between controllers and gaming peripherals across different platforms and generations, allowing players to maintain their familiar control experience on various systems. The Brook Wingman series offers a diverse product lineup, including widely adopted models such as XE2, NS-Lite, and XB3, meeting the needs of players across multiple gaming platforms.

For competitive fighting game players, the Wingman FGC series (including FGC2, FGC VX, and FGC Retro) is recommended for its stable and precise performance. For general gamers, the Wingman P5—currently a popular choice—supports flexible wireless use across multiple controllers, delivering a convenient and reliable gaming experience.

Wingman P5: https://brook.gg/4pyQ3Z3

In addition, Brook will launch its latest product, the Wingman P5s, in the U.S. in June. The P5s further enhances support for both wired and wireless controllers, offering greater flexibility for cross-platform gameplay on systems such as PS5 and NS2.

Brook has also introduced an upgraded controller design, the Brook Fighter Starburst (Metal Edition), featuring a cyber-inspired aesthetic with a premium black metal frame. It is currently available exclusively on the Brook Shop: https://brook.gg/starburst-Metal

SOURCE Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.)