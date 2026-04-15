Brook.ai and Highgate Medical Group Partner to Advance Continuous Chronic Care in Western New York

Deploying AI-driven care infrastructure to extend care beyond the clinic, improve outcomes, and scale sustainable chronic care delivery

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate Medical Group, a leading primary care provider in Western New York with more than 75 years of clinical excellence, today announced a partnership with Brook.ai to expand its model of care beyond the clinic and into patients' daily lives.

Through this partnership, Highgate will implement Brook's AI-driven infrastructure for continuous chronic care, enabling more proactive, connected, and scalable management of chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

Highgate Medical Group's commitment to health innovation is reflected in its upcoming rollout of Brook.ai's technology across its Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) environment, which emphasizes evidence-based care and active patient participation throughout the care journey.

As part of the partnership, Highgate will leverage Brook.ai's infrastructure across remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and advanced primary care management (APCM) to deliver more continuous, longitudinal care for patients beyond traditional office visits. By combining AI-driven intelligence with dedicated clinical care teams, Brook enables ongoing monitoring, personalized engagement, and earlier intervention; helping Highgate strengthen care continuity, improve patient adherence, reduce administrative burden on providers, and support more sustainable, value-based care delivery.

As part of the partnership, Highgate will leverage Brook.ai's infrastructure across remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and advanced primary care management (APCM) to:

strengthen care continuity

improve patient engagement

enable earlier intervention

improve care quality

support more sustainable cost of care

"High-quality care doesn't stop when a patient leaves the office," said Dr. David Pawlowski, Family Physician at Highgate Medical Group. "We've always been committed to helping patients proactively manage their health, but sustaining that support between visits has been a challenge across healthcare. Partnering with Brook allows us to extend that care into patients' daily lives; improving engagement, strengthening outcomes, and continuing to raise the standard of care we provide."

This partnership reflects Highgate's continued investment in delivering more connected, longitudinal care; supporting patients not just during visits, but throughout their daily lives.

"Highgate has built an incredible foundation of patient-centered care over many years," said Oren Nissim, CEO and Co-Founder of Brook.ai. "What's exciting is how they continue to evolve that model; extending care beyond the clinic and into patients' daily lives. That's where chronic care is heading. We're proud to partner with a team that shares our belief in more continuous, connected care and is committed to delivering it in a way that truly supports patients."

About Highgate Medical Group

Highgate Medical Group is an established primary care provider in Western New York recognized for more than 75 years for its comprehensive, patient-centered approach to care through its Patient Center Medical Home (PCMH). Highgate provides holistic, whole-person medical care and specialized services for chronic disease management, and 24/7 contact services for patients. Highgate's patient focus includes encouraging and empowering patients to take control of their own health, with the coordination, care team support, and educational materials and pathways to support positive outcomes throughout the entire care journey.

For more information about Highgate Medical Group, visit: https://www.highgatemedical.com/

About Brook

Brook provides AI and human-powered care infrastructure that enables healthcare organizations to deliver continuous remote care for patients with chronic conditions. By combining clinical intelligence, connected monitoring, and integrated workflows, Brook helps providers improve outcomes and scale proactive, value-based care. Designed to fit within existing clinical environments, Brook helps organizations extend care beyond the visit while improving quality, efficiency, and financial performance. Brook has been recognized by Modern Healthcare, the Stevie Awards, and leading digital health and AI award programs.

Learn more at brook.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Supreme Communications for Brook

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SOURCE Brook.ai