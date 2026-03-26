Brook's AI-Powered Remote Care Platform Wins Dual Honors in Pinnacle Awards

Company recognized with Platinum honor for Remote Care & Digital Health AI and Diamond award for Business Innovation

SEATTLE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook.ai, the company making remote care an integral part of U.S. healthcare by extending continuity of care into patients' homes, today announced it has received two major honors in the 2025 Pinnacle Awards, earning the Platinum award for Remote Care & Digital Health AI in the Healthcare & Life Sciences category of the Artificial Intelligence Awards and the Diamond award for Business Innovation in the Overall Business Awards.

The Pinnacle Artificial Intelligence Awards celebrate breakthroughs in AI innovation and real-world performance, while the Overall Business Awards honor companies setting new standards for strategy, innovation, and execution.

Brook's recognition reflects its differentiated approach to AI-enabled care delivery. Unlike point solutions or conversational AI tools, Brook embeds clinician-governed AI directly into longitudinal care workflows, enabling earlier risk identification, personalized interventions, and more consistent action across care teams. By combining intelligent automation with dedicated clinical teams, Brook helps health systems deliver continuous, proactive care beyond traditional episodic encounters.

"Healthcare is at an inflection point. Rising chronic disease, workforce shortages, and escalating costs demand a fundamentally different approach to care delivery, which is exactly what Brook was built for," said Oren Nissim, CEO and co-founder of Brook.ai. "We're dedicated to helping health systems deliver care in a way that fits how people actually live, and I'm honored to see the Pinnacle Awards recognize both our technology and our approach to innovation."

Brook's AI-enabled continuous care infrastructure has helped partners achieve measurable clinical and experience outcomes. The company maintains an 82% patient retention rate and Net Promoter Score of 66 – far exceeding industry standards – reflecting sustained engagement and satisfaction. In one recent program, a major health partner reduced congestive heart failure readmissions by 90% within 30 days through earlier intervention and ongoing patient support.

Key capabilities of Brook's platform include:

Clinician-governed Safe AI designed with clear operating boundaries, escalation pathways, and human oversight, ensuring automation enhances care delivery without replacing clinical judgment

designed with clear operating boundaries, escalation pathways, and human oversight, ensuring automation enhances care delivery without replacing clinical judgment Longitudinal patient intelligence built from millions of ongoing patient interactions, connected device data, and clinical context, enabling earlier detection of deterioration and more personalized engagement over time

built from millions of ongoing patient interactions, connected device data, and clinical context, enabling earlier detection of deterioration and more personalized engagement over time Workflow-embedded decision support that integrates directly into real care delivery processes, helping teams triage risk, prioritize outreach, and intervene consistently

that integrates directly into real care delivery processes, helping teams triage risk, prioritize outreach, and intervene consistently Human & AI care model combining AI-driven insights with nurses, health coaches, and care specialists to extend capacity and deliver continuous support between visits

The Pinnacle recognition follows a series of recent industry honors for Brook, including Modern Healthcare's Best in Business, a Merit Award in Connected Digital Health, and a Digital Health Award for Remote Patient Monitoring.

About the Pinnacle Awards

The Pinnacle Awards celebrate organizations of all sizes and across all industries, shining a spotlight on those shaping the future of business through innovation, resilience, and leadership. For more information about the Pinnacle Awards, submission categories, and upcoming announcements, visit www.pinnacle-award.com.

About Brook

Brook provides AI and human-powered care infrastructure that enables healthcare organizations to deliver continuous remote care for patients with chronic conditions. By combining clinical intelligence, connected monitoring, and integrated workflows, Brook helps providers improve outcomes and scale proactive, value-based care. Designed to fit within existing clinical environments, Brook helps organizations extend care beyond the visit while improving quality, efficiency, and financial performance. Brook has been recognized by Modern Healthcare, the Stevie Awards, and leading digital health and AI award programs. Learn more at brook.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Supreme Communications for Brook

[email protected]

SOURCE Brook.ai