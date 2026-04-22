Brook's AI-Powered Continuous Care Infrastructure Outperforms Traditional RPM by 26% in Peer-Reviewed Hypertension Study

First-of-its-kind study in JMIR mHealth and uHealth establishes clinical evidence that the combination of AI-driven monitoring and dedicated nurse care management sets a new evidence-based standard for chronic disease management at scale.

SEATTLE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 million Americans live with hypertension; the leading driver of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and preventable hospitalizations; yet fewer than half have it under control. A landmark peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research mHealth and uHealth now demonstrates that Brook's integrated remote care infrastructure closes that gap in ways that traditional remote patient monitoring simply cannot.

The study – the first to directly compare outcomes for RPM patients receiving independent staff monitoring versus Brook's dedicated clinical nurse care management – found that patients enrolled in Brook's combined program achieved 26% higher rates of hypertension control at just 4 weeks; compared to patients with low monitoring frequency and no dedicated nurse support. The findings validate what Brook was built to do: deliver care continuously, not episodically; and do it at scale.

The retrospective cohort study evaluated blood pressure monitoring frequency, Brook nurse care management, and their combination at 4, 8, and 12 weeks:

Higher monitoring frequency alone – Patients with more frequent readings had 10% higher hypertension control at 4 weeks versus low-frequency monitoring.

– Patients with more frequent readings had 10% higher hypertension control at 4 weeks versus low-frequency monitoring. Brook nurse care management alone – Brook nurse monitoring was associated with 16% higher hypertension control compared to clinical staff monitoring.

– Brook nurse monitoring was associated with 16% higher hypertension control compared to clinical staff monitoring. Brook's full integrated model – The combination of Brook nurse care and high-frequency monitoring delivered 26% higher hypertension control at 4 weeks; an effect that sustained and strengthened to 27% at 12 weeks; the clearest evidence yet that the complete care model outperforms its parts.

For health systems operating under value-based care contracts, quality-based reimbursement, and CMS performance metrics, hypertension control is both a clinical and a financial imperative. Unmanaged hypertension drives readmissions, downstream complications, and significant cost burden. Brook's study-validated model represents a scalable path to measurably better outcomes; without requiring new clinical FTEs or building internal infrastructure from scratch.

"Brook was built on a thesis: that AI-powered continuous care infrastructure would fundamentally change what's possible for patients with chronic disease," said Alexandria Foley, Chief Nursing Officer at Brook. "This study validates that thesis in peer-reviewed literature. The combination of intelligent monitoring and dedicated clinical care doesn't just improve outcomes — it redefines what the standard of care looks like between visits."

Unlike standalone RPM devices or conversational AI tools, Brook embeds clinician-governed AI directly into care workflows – continuously synthesizing patient interactions, monitoring signals, clinical context, and care workflows into a longitudinal view of each patient that sharpens over time. That intelligence drives earlier risk identification, more personalized interventions, medication management support, and consistent action between visits. Crucially, AI operates within defined clinical guardrails with clear escalation pathways: it extends what care teams can do, it doesn't replace their judgment. The result is continuous care infrastructure that works at population scale; and care that doesn't stop at the clinic door.

Health systems partnering with Brook are already seeing measurable returns. One major health partner reduced 30-day all-cause readmissions by 50% through earlier intervention and ongoing patient support. Brook maintains an 82% patient retention rate and a Net Promoter Score of 66; dramatically outperforming industry benchmarks; evidence that the model sustains engagement over the long term, not just at enrollment.

The new hypertension study adds peer-reviewed clinical validation to a growing body of real-world outcomes data, establishing Brook's approach as the evidence-based standard for continuous chronic care management at scale.

Full study: https://mhealth.jmir.org/2026/1/e69546

About Brook

Brook provides AI and human-powered care infrastructure that enables healthcare organizations to deliver continuous remote care for patients with chronic conditions. By combining clinical intelligence, connected monitoring, and integrated workflows, Brook helps providers improve outcomes and scale proactive, value-based care. Designed to fit within existing clinical environments, Brook helps organizations extend care beyond the visit while improving quality, efficiency, and financial performance. Brook has been recognized by Modern Healthcare, the Stevie Awards, and leading digital health and AI award programs.

Learn more at brook.ai.

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SOURCE Brook.ai