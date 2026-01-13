Brook.ai Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business

Healthcare Technology Leader Received Top Recognition for Innovative Approach

to Remote Care for Chronic Disease Management

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook.ai, the company making remote care an integral part of U.S. healthcare by extending continuity of care outside the traditional practice setting, has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's 2025 Best in Business for its innovative work in remote care. The prestigious program celebrates leading innovators who play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem by driving efficiency, excellence, and positive change.

Brook's recognition highlights the company's commitment to and success in enabling the future of remote patient care by blending remote clinical teams with AI to deliver continuous, always-on care. Brook's commitment to quality, personalized care has created a culture of patient satisfaction and engagement, reflected by an unprecedented 82% patient retention rate. These successes support Brook's ability to drive positive health outcomes across all health settings and with multiple health partners, including recent work with a major health partner to reduce congestive heart failure (CHF) readmissions by 90%. These successes are further reflected by the company's Net Promoter Score of 66, far exceeding industry standards.

"At Brook, our goal is to create, support, and sustain high-quality, high-value digital healthcare and remote care that meets the needs of all patients, no matter where they are," said Oren Nissum, CEO and Co-Founder of Brook.ai. "This recognition acknowledges the change we are enabling in healthcare by blending human expertise and empathy with AI and technological innovation to extend the reach of healthcare providers into the home."

Brook's approach provides a balance between technology and humanity in healthcare by blending remote clinical teams with AI to extend providers' reach into patients' homes and deliver continuous, always-on care.

The company's platform features several key innovations:

An AI-powered health assistant trained on more than 5 million patient conversations over five years, delivering personalized recommendations, insights, and timely interventions





A sophisticated triage system connecting patients with nurses and health coaches for precision healthcare





Comprehensive educational resources and structured support programs to increase patient engagement and adherence





Seamless integration with existing healthcare provider workflows, creating new revenue streams and enhancing existing ones without additional workload

"We are proud to honor this year's recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity and excellence that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations. Congratulations to this year's honorees for their exceptional achievements and lasting contributions."

A complete list of winners is available in the January issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and profiles of all honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025.

This is Brook's sixth award win in the past year. The company most recently won a Pinnacle award for Business Innovation.

For information or questions about the Best in Business awards program, please contact:

MH Awards

[email protected]

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

About Brook

Brook.ai is enabling the future of remote patient care with a unique offering that blends remote clinical teams with AI to deliver continuous, always-on care. Brook augments traditional healthcare by combining intelligent data collection and analysis with compassionate support from skilled health specialists — shifting the paradigm from reactive, intermittent check-ups to proactive, ever-present, habitual care. For patients, this means getting better, faster, with instant access to care teams from the comfort of home. Providers can extend their care into patients' homes without increasing clinician workloads. And payers can help members improve long-term health, slow disease progression, and reduce costly admissions. Brook's personal health assistant, a part-AI, part-nurse system, is trained on millions of patient conversations over the past six years — providing timely nudges, insights, and recommendations.

Recognized with awards such as a Stevie Healthcare Technology Company of the Year, 2024 and 2025 Digital Health Award, and Merit Award for Connected Digital Health, Brook.ai is combining technology and human expertise to create better patient outcomes and ROI.

Learn more at brook.ai.

Media contact:

Katlyn Nesvold, Supreme Communications for Brook

[email protected]

SOURCE Brook.ai