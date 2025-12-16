Brook.ai Wins Top 2025 Merit Award for Groundbreaking Work in AI-Powered Remote Care Management

Healthcare Technology Leader Recognized with Second Consecutive Gold Award for Innovation in Chronic Disease Management

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook.ai, the company making remote care an integral part of U.S. healthcare by extending continuity of care outside the traditional practice setting, today announced that it has been recognized by the Merit Awards for healthcare as the 2025 gold winner in the Connected Digital Health Category. This is the second consecutive year that Brook has been recognized with the top award, highlighting the company's commitment to excellence and the pursuit of higher quality, more accessible healthcare to support better health outcomes for all patients, no matter where they are located.

Brook's commitment to providing always-on, personalized care has increased patient satisfaction and engagement across multiple health partners, resulting in an 82% retention rate and 204% patient growth in the past twelve months. These partnerships have also resulted in a 90% reduction in congestive heart failure (CHF) readmissions and an 80% increase in controlled hypertension in as little as six weeks. These achievements underscore the importance of making care accessible and engaging and have helped Brook achieve an "excellent" category Net Promoter Score of 66, well above industry standard.

"As part of the healthcare industry, we are seeing tremendous positive change as a result of innovations in technology and artificial intelligence. We are leveraging these innovations at Brook to help patients access and meaningfully engage with high-quality healthcare, whether they live in a city or a remote town," said Oren Nissim, CEO and Co-Founder of Brook.ai. "We're thrilled to be recognized by the Merit Awards for our work in making remote care more widely available and see this award as a push to keep innovating in home-based care, making it better with each new partnership and year that passes."

Brook's approach combines technology and humanity in healthcare by using AI and remote clinical teams to extend providers' reach into patients' homes for continuous care.

Its platform includes an AI-powered health assistant trained on over 5 million patient conversations that can provide personalized recommendations and interventions, a triage system connecting patients with nurses and health coaches, educational resources and support programs to boost engagement, and integration with provider workflows that create and enhance revenue without adding workload.

For more information about the Merit Awards, and to view the complete listing of categories and winners, visit the award site.

About the Merit Awards



The Merit Awards recognize global excellence across industries, honoring companies, leaders, and innovators whose work is advancing their fields and driving meaningful change. The Healthcare Awards celebrate achievements in medical technology, clinical leadership, patient access, communications, education, and innovation. For more information, visit www.merit-awards.com.

About Brook

Brook.ai is enabling the future of remote patient care with a unique offering that blends remote clinical teams with AI to deliver continuous, always-on care. Brook augments traditional healthcare by combining intelligent data collection and analysis with compassionate support from skilled health specialists — shifting the paradigm from reactive, intermittent check-ups to proactive, ever-present, habitual care. For patients, this means getting better, faster, with instant access to care teams from the comfort of home. Providers can extend their care into patients' homes without increasing clinician workloads. And payers can help members improve long-term health, slow disease progression, and reduce costly admissions. Brook's personal health assistant, a part-AI, part-nurse system, is trained on millions of patient conversations over the past six years — providing timely nudges, insights, and recommendations.

Recognized with awards such as a Stevie Healthcare Technology Company of the Year, 2024 Digital Health Award, and Merit Award for Connected Digital Health, Brook.ai is combining technology and human expertise to create better patient outcomes and ROI.

Learn more at brook.ai.

