Brook.ai Wins Merit Award for AI-Powered Remote Care Management Platform

Cited for innovation in pioneering a new model of chronic disease management that blends AI technology with human expertise.

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook.ai, a leader in remote patient care management and AI-powered health support, announced today that it has been recognized by the Merit Awards for healthcare as a 2024 gold winner in the Connected Digital Health category. Brook was selected for its pioneering work in combining AI-powered insights with human clinical expertise to deliver personalized, continuous care at home –– particularly for those with chronic conditions.

Judged by industry executives, members of the media and consultants, the annual Merit Awards recognize the efforts put forth by companies that have contributed to the continued growth of their respective markets.

"By combining intelligent technology with clinical expertise, we can extend quality care to more patients than ever before, reaching them right in their homes," said Oren Nissim, CEO and Co-Founder of Brook.ai. "This recognition validates our approach of using AI-powered insights to amplify the capabilities of healthcare providers, allowing them to deliver continuous, personalized care to a dramatically larger patient population."

As the number of Americans with chronic conditions continues to rise, the ranks of doctors and nurses continue to decline. This scenario has pushed the U.S. health system to the brink of collapse. Virtual/remote care and AI-driven technologies offer a solution to these problems, but cost and complexity put them out of reach for all but the largest providers.

While many remote patient monitoring (RPM) services focus on data collection, Brook's remote care management platform services create a hands-on approach with patients. What is needed is a balance between technology and the human touch. Patients still need the ability to consult with human providers. Brook blends remote clinical teams with AI to extend providers' reach into the home –– delivering continuous, always-on care. Trained from 5m+ messages and over five years of patient conversations, Brook AI acts as a personalized health assistant –– providing timely nudges, insights, and recommendations. Brook's AI and care and administrative teams act as an extension of a provider's, delivering better outcomes and new income streams with no additional workload.

The Brook platform includes not only the technology to monitor patients remotely, but also employs a triage system, giving patients access to nurses and health coaches, plus educational materials and structured, personalized support. This holistic approach lessens the burden on the overtaxed healthcare system –– ensuring patients receive timely care and the knowledge and tools to manage their own health.

Brook's user-friendly design prioritizes patient engagement and education. The intuitive interface mirrors successful consumer apps, guiding users naturally and delivering timely, relevant content. As one CNO at a major health system stated, "It's not just about reducing readmissions; it's about improving the quality of life for our patients."

Brook's solution represents a paradigm shift from reactive, intermittent check-ups to proactive, ever-present care. By blending AI technology with human expertise, Brook is pioneering a new model of chronic disease management that addresses social determinants of health and extends care to underserved populations.

About Brook

Brook.ai is enabling the future of remote patient care with a unique offering that blends remote clinical teams with AI to deliver continuous, always-on care. Brook augments traditional healthcare by combining intelligent data collection and analysis with compassionate support from skilled health specialists –– shifting the paradigm from reactive, intermittent check-ups to proactive, ever-present, habitual care. For patients, this means getting better, faster, with instant access to care teams from the comfort of home. Providers can extend their care into patients' homes without increasing clinician workloads. And payers can help members improve long-term health, slow disease progression, and reduce costly admissions. Brook AI is trained on more than 5 million messages and over five years of patient conversations, and serves as a personalized health assistant –– providing timely nudges, insights, and recommendations. It all translates into better patient outcomes and ROI. Learn more at brook.ai.

