Brookdale Announces Favorable Lease Amendments

Replaces Unique Financial Covenant, Extends Lease with Positive Coverage, and Further Improves Brookdale's Cash Flow and Liquidity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into revised agreements under each of its three triple-net leases with Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) ("Welltower") to eliminate a unique financial covenant, provide up to $17 million of additional lessor-funded capital investments, and extend a positive-covering lease.

"We are pleased to have reached a beneficial agreement to improve several Brookdale leases," said Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO. "Through the transaction that we are announcing today, we have successfully replaced a unique financial covenant, extended the term of a portfolio of positively-covering communities and secured additional landlord-funded capital expenditures to accelerate performance. I believe that these lease amendments will support our efforts to create long-term shareholder value, while further improving Brookdale's cash flow and bolstering our liquidity over the next few years."

Terms and Benefits of Lease Amendments

The lease amendments include the following improvements:

In each of the Welltower leases, the unique net worth covenant provision was replaced with a consolidated tangible net worth covenant that is calculated in a manner generally similar to the tangible net worth covenants in certain of Brookdale's long-term debt documents. This improves the alignment of provisions across Brookdale's broader capital structure and eliminates a historical covenant that did not fully reflect Brookdale's current strength and financial position.





Extended the maturity of one positively-covering lease (based on 2023 first quarter annualized results) involving 39 communities from December 31, 2026 to June 30, 2032 . The maturity dates of the Company's lease of five communities and its lease of 30 communities with Welltower will both remain unchanged, maturing on December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2032 , respectively. The Company maintained the existing payment terms of each of these leases, including no impact to existing cash rent payments or annual lease escalators, which supports an expectation for improving performance as occupancy continues to recover.





to . The maturity dates of the Company's lease of five communities and its lease of 30 communities with Welltower will both remain unchanged, maturing on and , respectively. The Company maintained the existing payment terms of each of these leases, including no impact to existing cash rent payments or annual lease escalators, which supports an expectation for improving performance as occupancy continues to recover. Made available a new pool of up to $17 million of lessor-funded capital expenditures to cover costs associated with certain capital projects across 69 of the leased communities. These investments are expected to further improve these communities' performance, building on their success and enhancing their competitiveness into the years to come. An initial yield of SOFR (subject to a floor of 3%) plus a margin of 4% will be applied to capital expenditures funded from the pool. These funds will be available to Brookdale through December 31, 2026 .





of lessor-funded capital expenditures to cover costs associated with certain capital projects across 69 of the leased communities. These investments are expected to further improve these communities' performance, building on their success and enhancing their competitiveness into the years to come. An initial yield of SOFR (subject to a floor of 3%) plus a margin of 4% will be applied to capital expenditures funded from the pool. These funds will be available to Brookdale through . Retained Brookdale's existing purchase options for all three Welltower leases, including a favorable purchase option for the lease involving five communities that may be exercised at 2024 year end.

Additional information regarding these amendments has been made available on Brookdale's Investor Relations website located at brookdaleinvestors.com under the "Events and Presentations" tab.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 673 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2023, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.