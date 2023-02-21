Brookdale Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Full-year consolidated revenue per available unit (RevPAR) increased 10.1% year-over-year.

Full-year consolidated weighted average occupancy increased 390 basis points year-over-year.

At year end, liquidity was $453 million , and there are no significant debt maturities until September 2024 .

"I believe 2022 was a year of growth and continued recovery for Brookdale in several areas of the business," said Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO. "We delivered RevPAR growth of just over 10% and continued our positive occupancy momentum. We are optimistic that our recovery will continue in 2023 and in January have seen stronger than expected move-in results. As I think about 2023, we have many improvement opportunities and will be taking an extremely focused approach to improve our operating results, while continuing to provide high quality care and personalized service, and earn our residents' trust and satisfaction as we further drive our occupancy recovery."

SUMMARY OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Same Community Senior Housing (Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living and Memory Care (AL/MC), and CCRCs)

The table below presents a summary of operating results and metrics of the Company's same community senior housing portfolio.(1)







Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease)

Sequential

Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 Amount Percent 3Q 2022 Amount Percent Resident fee revenue $ 636.9 $ 580.3 $ 56.6 9.8 % $ 629.5 $ 7.4 1.2 % Facility operating expense $ 502.9 $ 465.4 $ 37.5 8.1 % $ 505.1 $ (2.2) (0.4) % RevPAR $ 4,200 $ 3,826 $ 374 9.8 % $ 4,151 $ 49 1.2 % Weighted average occupancy 77.2 % 73.5 % 370 bps n/a 76.5 % 70 bps n/a RevPOR $ 5,440 $ 5,205 $ 235 4.5 % $ 5,429 $ 11 0.2 %





(1) The same community senior housing portfolio includes operating results and data for 632 communities consolidated and operational for the full period in both comparison years. Consolidated communities excluded from the same community portfolio include communities acquired or disposed of since the beginning of the prior year, communities classified as assets held for sale, certain communities planned for disposition, certain communities that have undergone or are undergoing expansion, redevelopment, and repositioning projects, and certain communities that have experienced a casualty event that significantly impacts their operations. To aid in comparability, same community operating results exclude natural disaster expense.

Resident fees.

4Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021:



Same community resident fees increased due to the increases in occupancy and RevPOR.





The increase in occupancy primarily reflects the impact of the Company's execution on key initiatives to rebuild occupancy lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The increase in RevPOR was the result of in-place rate increases and higher move-in rates for new residents.



4Q 2022 vs 3Q 2022: Same community resident fees increased due to the increases in occupancy and RevPOR.





Same community resident fees increased due to the increases in occupancy and RevPOR. Facility operating expense.

4Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021:



The increase was primarily due to higher labor expense resulting from merit and market wage rate adjustments, more hours worked with higher occupancy during the period, and an increase in the use of overtime, partially offset by a decrease in the use of contract labor.





Additionally, broad inflationary pressure during the period contributed to the increase in same community facility operating expense.



4Q 2022 vs 3Q 2022:



The decrease in same community facility operating expense was primarily due to a decrease in advertising costs and a seasonal decrease in utilities costs.





Same community labor expense increased 0.4% sequentially primarily due to more hours worked by associates and increased workers' compensation expense during the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by decreased use of contract labor.



The Company's same community senior housing portfolio incurred $1.4 million , $3.5 million , and $3.2 million of incremental direct costs during the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022, and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated

The table below presents a summary of consolidated operating results.





Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease)



Sequential Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 Amount Percent

3Q 2022 Amount Percent Resident fee revenue $ 657.9 $ 605.4 $ 52.5 8.7 %

$ 650.2 $ 7.7 1.2 % Management fee revenue 2.4 3.4 (1.0) (29.4) %

3.0 (0.6) (20.0) % Other operating income 4.9 0.2 4.7 NM

66.8 (61.9) (92.7) % Facility operating expense 531.7 488.3 43.4 8.9 %

525.5 6.2 1.2 % General and administrative expense 40.4 38.8 1.6 4.1 %

41.3 (0.9) (2.2) % Net income (loss) (25.7) (81.7) (56.0) (68.5) %

(28.4) (2.7) (9.5) % Adjusted EBITDA (2) 46.6 35.8 10.8 30.2 %

106.9 (60.3) (56.4) %

















RevPAR $ 4,199 $ 3,828 $ 371 9.7 %

$ 4,150 $ 49 1.2 % Weighted average occupancy 77.1 % 73.5 % 360 bps n/a

76.4 % 70 bps n/a RevPOR $ 5,446 $ 5,210 $ 236 4.5 %

$ 5,432 $ 14 0.3 %





(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Resident fee revenue.

The changes in resident fee revenue were primarily due to the same community operating results previously discussed.



The disposition of seven communities through sales of owned communities and lease terminations since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021 resulted in $4.8 million less in resident fees during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

January's weighted average occupancy grew 720 basis points since the start of the recovery in March 2021. The table below sets forth the Company's recent consolidated occupancy trend.



2021

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Weighted average 70.0 % 69.4 % 69.4 % 69.9 % 70.5 % 71.2 % 72.0 % 72.5 % 73.0 % 73.3 % 73.5 % 73.6 % Month end 70.4 % 70.1 % 70.6 % 71.1 % 71.6 % 72.6 % 73.3 % 73.7 % 74.2 % 74.5 % 74.3 % 74.5 %



2022

2023

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Weighted average 73.4 % 73.3 % 73.6 % 73.9 % 74.6 % 75.2 % 75.9 % 76.4 % 76.9 % 77.2 % 77.0 % 77.0 %

76.6 % Month end 74.2 % 74.4 % 75.0 % 75.3 % 76.2 % 76.6 % 77.1 % 77.9 % 78.4 % 78.2 % 78.1 % 78.1 %

77.6 %

Other operating income. The Company recognized $4.9 million , $66.8 million , and $0.2 million of government grants and employee retention credits as other operating income during the fourth quarter of 2022, the third quarter of 2022, and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.





Facility operating expense.

4Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021:



The increase in facility operating expense was primarily due to the same community operating results previously discussed, as well as an increase in natural disaster expense as a result of Hurricane Ian and Winter Storm Elliott .





The disposition of seven communities since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021 resulted in $4.6 million less in facility operating expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.



4Q 2022 vs 3Q 2022: The increase in facility operating expense was primarily due to the natural disaster expense incurred during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the increase in same community labor expense, partially offset by the decrease in same community other facility operating expense previously discussed.





Net income (loss).

4Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021: The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to a $73.9 million non-cash gain on sale of communities recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022 for the amendment of leases for 16 communities that were previously accounted for as failed sale-leaseback transactions and the net impact of the resident fee revenue, other operating income, and facility operating expense factors previously discussed, partially offset by a decrease in benefit for income taxes and an increase in interest expense.



4Q 2022 vs 3Q 2022: The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the $73.9 million non-cash gain on sale of communities recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the net impact of the resident fee revenue and facility operating expense factors previously discussed, partially offset by the $61.9 million decrease in other operating income and an increase in interest expense.





Adjusted EBITDA.

4Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021: The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to the net impact of the resident fee revenue and facility operating expense factors previously discussed.





LIQUIDITY

The table below presents a summary of the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, non-development capital expenditures, net, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.





Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease)

Sequential Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 Amount 3Q 2022 Amount Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (48.6) $ (81.4) $ (32.8) $ 63.5 $ (112.1) Non-development capital expenditures, net 39.3 46.0 (6.7) 43.8 (4.5) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (3) (103.6) (138.7) 35.1 4.1 (107.7)





(3) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

4Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021: The decrease in net cash used in operating activities was primarily attributable to a decrease in cash used for changes in operating liabilities, including the impacts of the use of cash for liabilities related to salaries and wages during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company paid $31.6 million during the fourth quarter of both 2022 and 2021 for deferred payroll taxes for 2020.



4Q 2022 vs 3Q 2022: The changes in net cash provided by (used in) operating activities was primarily attributable to a $61.4 million decrease in Provider Relief Funds and other government grants and credits received, $31.6 million paid during the current period for previously deferred payroll taxes for 2020, and an increase in cash paid for real estate taxes.





Non-development capital expenditures, net. The decrease in non-development capital expenditures, net was primarily attributable to decreases in replacements of major building systems and community renovations.





Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

4Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021: The $35.1 million change in Adjusted Free Cash Flow was primarily attributable to the decrease in net cash used in operating activities, excluding a $2.4 million decrease in cash paid for facility operating lease terminations. The decrease in non-development capital expenditures, net also contributed to the change.



4Q 2022 vs 3Q 2022: The $107.7 million change in Adjusted Free Cash Flow was attributable to the change in net cash provided by (used in) operating activities previously discussed, partially offset by the decrease in non-development capital expenditures, net.





Total liquidity. Total liquidity of $452.6 million as of December 31, 2022 included $398.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $48.7 million of marketable securities, and $5.0 million of availability on the Company's secured credit facility. Total liquidity as of December 31, 2022 increased $57.0 million from September 30, 2022, primarily attributable to $220.0 million of proceeds from mortgage debt and $139.4 million of proceeds from the issuance of tangible equity units, partially offset by $208.3 million of payments of mortgage debt and negative $103.6 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

TRANSACTION AND FINANCING UPDATE

Mortgage debt financing: On October 13, 2022 , the Company obtained $220.0 million of debt secured by first priority mortgages on 24 communities. The loan bears interest at a variable rate equal to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus a margin of 245 basis points and is interest only for the first three years. The debt matures in October 2025 with two one-year renewal options, exercisable by the Company subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The proceeds from the financing were primarily utilized to repay $199.6 million of outstanding mortgage debt maturing in 2023.





Tangible equity units: In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company issued 2,875,000 of 7.00% tangible equity units (the "Units") at a public offering price of $50.00 per Unit for an aggregate offering of $143.8 million. The proceeds from the issuance increased the Company's liquidity by $139.4 million and its equity by $113.5 million.





In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company issued 2,875,000 of 7.00% tangible equity units (the "Units") at a public offering price of per Unit for an aggregate offering of . The proceeds from the issuance increased the Company's liquidity by and its equity by . Lease amendment: In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company and a lessor entered into an amendment to the Company's existing master lease pursuant to which the Company continues to lease 24 communities. The Company recognized a $73.9 million non-cash gain on sale of communities for the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2022, as the lease amendment resulted in sale recognition of leases previously accounted for as failed sale-leaseback transactions. In addition, the amended leases for such communities are prospectively classified as operating leases as of December 31, 2022 , the effective date of the amendment. The prospective reclassification of such lease costs to operating lease expense resulted in a $22.2 million increase in minimum lease payments due for operating leases in 2023 and an offsetting decrease in minimum lease payments due for financing leases in 2023, resulting in a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA with no impact to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for 2023.

FULL YEAR RESULTS

Consolidated

The table below presents a summary of consolidated operating results.





Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 2022 2021 Amount Percent Senior housing resident fee revenue $ 2,585.5 $ 2,369.6 $ 215.9 9.1 % Health Care Services resident fee revenue (4) — 174.2 (174.2) NM Total resident fee revenue 2,585.5 2,543.8 41.7 1.6 % Management fee revenue 12.0 20.6 (8.6) (41.7) % Other operating income 80.5 12.4 68.1 NM Senior housing facility operating expense 2,083.6 1,904.4 179.2 9.4 % Health Care Services facility operating expense (4) — 171.5 (171.5) NM Total facility operating expense 2,083.6 2,075.9 7.7 0.4 % General and administrative expense 168.6 184.9 (16.3) (8.8) % Net income (loss) (4) (238.3) (99.4) 138.9 139.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (5) 241.3 138.5 102.8 74.2 %









RevPAR $ 4,113 $ 3,734 $ 379 10.1 % Weighted average occupancy 75.4 % 71.5 % 390 bps n/a RevPOR $ 5,457 $ 5,221 $ 236 4.5 %





(4) The Company sold 80% of its equity in its Health Care Services segment on July 1, 2021 and recognized a $286.5 million gain on the sale. For periods beginning July 1, 2021, the results and financial position of the Health Care Services segment are deconsolidated from the Company's consolidated financial statements. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

2023 OUTLOOK

For the first quarter 2023, the Company is providing the following guidance:



First Quarter 2023 Guidance RevPAR year-over-year growth 11% - 12% Adjusted EBITDA $70 million - $75 million

In the aggregate, the Company expects its full-year 2023 non-development capital expenditures, net of anticipated lessor reimbursements, to be approximately $200.0 million, excluding reimbursable remediation costs at the Company's communities resulting from recent natural disasters. The Company anticipates up to an additional $20.0 million in remediation costs at the Company's communities resulting from recent natural disasters, and such costs are expected to be reimbursed from our property and casualty insurance policies in 2023 or 2024.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure included in the foregoing guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's net income (loss). Variability in the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile the measure may have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company will post on its website at www.brookdaleinvestors.com supplemental information relating to the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, an updated investor presentation, and a copy of this earnings release. The supplemental information and a copy of this earnings release will also be furnished in a Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

DEFINITIONS OF REVPAR AND REVPOR

RevPAR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per available unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue from the former Health Care Services segment, revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities, and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of available units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

RevPOR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per occupied unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue from the former Health Care Services segment, revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities, and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of occupied units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Resident fees $ 657,919

$ 605,425

$ 2,585,529

$ 2,543,848 Management fees 2,395

3,413

12,020

20,598 Reimbursed costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 35,348

34,794

147,361

181,445 Other operating income 4,923

236

80,469

12,368 Total revenue and other operating income 700,585

643,868

2,825,379

2,758,259















Facility operating expense (excluding facility depreciation and amortization of $82,623, $79,879, $324,904, and $313,830 respectively) 531,667

488,282

2,083,605

2,075,863 General and administrative expense (including non-cash stock- based compensation expense of $3,559, $3,392, $14,466, and $16,270 respectively) 40,385

38,761

168,594

184,916 Facility operating lease expense 40,875

42,850

165,294

174,358 Depreciation and amortization 88,215

85,571

347,444

337,613 Asset impairment 12,256

9,609

29,618

23,003 Loss (gain) on sale of communities, net (73,850)

—

(73,850)

— Loss (gain) on facility operating lease termination, net —

(2,003)

—

(2,003) Costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 35,348

34,794

147,361

181,445 Income (loss) from operations 25,689

(53,996)

(42,687)

(216,936)















Interest income 3,870

301

6,935

1,349 Interest expense:













Debt (47,689)

(34,925)

(157,869)

(141,409) Financing lease obligations (12,093)

(11,733)

(48,061)

(46,282) Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,856)

(1,591)

(6,446)

(7,297) Change in fair value of derivatives (1,618)

134

7,659

(152) Gain (loss) on debt modification and extinguishment, net (1,357)

(1,932)

(1,357)

(1,932) Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated ventures (1,429)

(1,547)

(10,782)

10,394 Non-operating gain (loss) on sale of assets, net (16)

(573)

595

288,835 Other non-operating income (loss) 10,375

740

12,114

5,903 Income (loss) before income taxes (26,124)

(105,122)

(239,899)

(107,527) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 473

23,402

1,559

8,163 Net income (loss) (25,651)

(81,720)

(238,340)

(99,364) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 14

18

(87)

74 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

common stockholders $ (25,637)

$ (81,702)

$ (238,427)

$ (99,290)















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. common stockholders $ (0.13)

$ (0.44)

$ (1.25)

$ (0.54)















Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted

net income (loss) per share 202,245

185,370

190,463

184,975

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 398,850

$ 347,031 Marketable securities 48,680

182,393 Restricted cash 27,735

26,845 Accounts receivable, net 55,761

51,137 Assets held for sale —

3,642 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 106,067

87,946 Total current assets 637,093

698,994 Property, plant and equipment and leasehold intangibles, net 4,535,702

4,904,292 Operating lease right-of-use assets 597,130

630,423 Other assets, net 167,137

176,758 Total assets $ 5,937,062

$ 6,410,467







Current portion of long-term debt $ 66,043

$ 63,125 Current portion of financing lease obligations 24,059

22,151 Current portion of operating lease obligations 176,758

148,642 Other current liabilities 374,345

398,036 Total current liabilities 641,205

631,954 Long-term debt, less current portion 3,784,099

3,778,087 Financing lease obligations, less current portion 224,801

532,136 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 616,973

681,876 Other liabilities 85,831

86,791 Total liabilities 5,352,909

5,710,844 Total Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stockholders' equity 582,605

697,402 Noncontrolling interest 1,548

2,221 Total equity 584,153

699,623 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,937,062

$ 6,410,467

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (238,340)

$ (99,364) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:





Loss (gain) on debt modification and extinguishment, net 1,357

1,932 Depreciation and amortization, net 353,890

344,910 Asset impairment 29,618

23,003 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated ventures 10,782

(10,394) Distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings 561

6,191 Amortization of entrance fees (2,307)

(1,758) Proceeds from deferred entrance fee revenue 4,222

3,562 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (1,324)

(9,837) Operating lease expense adjustment (34,896)

(23,280) Change in fair value of derivatives (7,659)

152 Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (74,445)

(288,835) Loss (gain) on facility operating lease termination, net —

(2,003) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 14,466

16,270 Property and casualty insurance income (11,379)

(4,689) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (4,624)

502 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net (21,240)

(15,483) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (27,185)

(54,032) Refundable fees and deferred revenue (1,934)

(10,066) Operating lease assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements 13,718

30,965 Operating lease assets and liabilities for lease termination —

(2,380) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,281

(94,634) Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Change in lease security deposits and lease acquisition deposits, net 355

(100) Purchase of marketable securities (263,669)

(362,257) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 398,752

352,988 Capital expenditures, net of related payables (196,924)

(176,657) Acquisition of assets (6,004)

— Investment in unconsolidated ventures (218)

(5,436) Distributions received from unconsolidated ventures 966

37,113 Proceeds from sale of assets, net 4,653

334,006 Proceeds from notes receivable —

1,800 Other (5,340)

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (67,429)

181,457 Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from debt 254,259

352,962 Repayment of debt and financing lease obligations (281,185)

(441,571) Proceeds from issuance of tangible equity units 139,438

— Purchase of capped call transactions —

(15,916) Payment of financing costs, net of related payables (7,077)

(3,904) Payments of employee taxes for withheld shares (4,293)

(4,820) Other (760)

(408) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 100,382

(113,657) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 36,234

(26,834) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 438,314

465,148 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 474,548

$ 438,314

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to aid investors in better understanding the factors and trends affecting the Company's performance and liquidity. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with the Company's definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The Company urges investors to review the following reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures from the most comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure that the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding: benefit/provision for income taxes, non-operating income/expense items, and depreciation and amortization; and further adjusted to exclude income/expense associated with non-cash, non-operational, transactional, cost reduction, or organizational restructuring items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods. For the periods presented herein, such other items include non-cash impairment charges, gain/loss on facility operating lease termination, operating lease expense adjustment, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, gain/loss on sale of communities, and transaction and organizational restructuring costs. Transaction costs include those directly related to acquisition, disposition, financing, and leasing activity, and are primarily comprised of legal, finance, consulting, professional fees, and other third-party costs. Organizational restructuring costs include those related to the Company's efforts to reduce general and administrative expense and its senior leadership changes, including severance.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective core operating performance, and to make day-to-day operating decisions; (ii) it provides an assessment of operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely revenues and the controllable cost structure of the organization, by eliminating items related to the Company's financing and capital structure and other items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods; and (iii) the Company believes that this measure is used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and to value companies in its industry.

Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as a performance measure, including: (i) excluded interest and income tax are necessary to operate the Company's business under its current financing and capital structure; (ii) excluded depreciation, amortization and impairment charges may represent the wear and tear and/or reduction in value of the Company's communities, goodwill, and other assets and may be indicative of future needs for capital expenditures; and (iii) the Company may incur income/expense similar to those for which adjustments are made, such as gain/loss on sale of assets, facility operating lease termination, or debt modification and extinguishment, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and transaction and other costs, and such income/expense may significantly affect the Company's operating results.

The tables below reconcile the Company's Adjusted EBITDA from net income (loss).



Three Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (25,651)

$ (28,374)

$ (81,720) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (473)

(300)

(23,402) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated ventures 1,429

2,020

1,547 Loss (gain) on debt modification and extinguishment, net 1,357

—

1,932 Non-operating loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 16

56

573 Other non-operating (income) loss (10,375)

(1,877)

(740) Interest expense 63,256

49,873

48,115 Interest income (3,870)

(2,192)

(301) Income (loss) from operations 25,689

19,206

(53,996) Depreciation and amortization 88,215

86,922

85,571 Asset impairment 12,256

5,688

9,609 Loss (gain) on sale of communities, net (73,850)

—

— Loss (gain) on facility operating lease termination, net —

—

(2,003) Operating lease expense adjustment (9,567)

(8,714)

(7,017) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3,559

3,403

3,392 Transaction and organizational restructuring costs 262

346

293 Adjusted EBITDA(6) $ 46,564

$ 106,851

$ 35,849





(6) Adjusted EBITDA includes a $4.9 million, $66.8 million, and $0.2 million benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, of government grants and credits recognized in other operating income.



Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ (238,340)

$ (99,364) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,559)

(8,163) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated ventures 10,782

(10,394) Loss (gain) on debt modification and extinguishment, net 1,357

1,932 Non-operating loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (595)

(288,835) Other non-operating (income) loss (12,114)

(5,903) Interest expense 204,717

195,140 Interest income (6,935)

(1,349) Income (loss) from operations (42,687)

(216,936) Depreciation and amortization 347,444

337,613 Asset impairment 29,618

23,003 Loss (gain) on sale of communities, net (73,850)

— Loss (gain) on facility operating lease termination, net —

(2,003) Operating lease expense adjustment (34,896)

(23,280) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 14,466

16,270 Transaction and organizational restructuring costs 1,210

3,809 Adjusted EBITDA(7) $ 241,305

$ 138,476





(7) Adjusted EBITDA includes an $80.5 million and $12.4 million benefit for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, of government grants and credits recognized in other operating income.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before: distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings, changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable, changes in operating lease assets and liabilities for lease termination, cash paid/received for gain/loss on facility operating lease termination, and lessor capital expenditure reimbursements under operating leases; plus: property insurance proceeds and proceeds from refundable entrance fees, net of refunds; less: non-development capital expenditures and payment of financing lease obligations. Non-development capital expenditures are comprised of corporate and community-level capital expenditures, including those related to maintenance, renovations, upgrades, and other major building infrastructure projects for the Company's communities and is presented net of lessor reimbursements. Non-development capital expenditures do not include capital expenditures for: community expansions, major community redevelopment and repositioning projects, and the development of new communities.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a liquidity measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective sources of operating liquidity, and to review the Company's ability to service its outstanding indebtedness, pay dividends to stockholders, engage in share repurchases, and make capital expenditures, including development capital expenditures; and (ii) it provides an indicator to management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow has material limitations as a liquidity measure, including: (i) it does not represent cash available for dividends, share repurchases, or discretionary expenditures since certain non-discretionary expenditures, including mandatory debt principal payments, are not reflected in this measure; (ii) the cash portion of non-recurring charges related to gain/loss on facility lease termination generally represent charges/gains that may significantly affect the Company's liquidity; and (iii) the impact of timing of cash expenditures, including the timing of non-development capital expenditures, limits the usefulness of the measure for short-term comparisons. Additionally, Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes cash used to purchase interest rate cap instruments, as well as any cash provided by settlements of interest rate cap instruments.

The tables below reconcile Adjusted Free Cash Flow from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.



Three Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (48,562)

$ 63,521

$ (81,387) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,936)

22,508

(20,272) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 138,229

(19,754)

(37,926) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 79,731

$ 66,275

$ (139,585)











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (48,562)

$ 63,521

$ (81,387) Changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with

notes payable (5,552)

(5,700)

(4,634) Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities for lease

termination —

—

2,380 Changes in assets and liabilities for lessor capital

expenditure reimbursements under operating leases (4,494)

(4,367)

(3,908) Non-development capital expenditures, net (39,335)

(43,819)

(45,972) Payment of financing lease obligations (5,615)

(5,506)

(5,182) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (8) $ (103,558)

$ 4,129

$ (138,703)





(8) Adjusted Free Cash Flow includes:

• $1.4 million, $62.8 million, and $0.6 million benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, from government grants and credits received.

• $3.1 million recoupment of accelerated/advanced Medicare payments for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

• $31.6 million paid during both the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, for deferred payroll taxes for the year ended December 31, 2020.

• $0.3 million for transaction and organizational restructuring costs for each of the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.



Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,281

$ (94,634) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (67,429)

181,457 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 100,382

(113,657) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 36,234

$ (26,834)







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,281

$ (94,634) Distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings (561)

(6,191) Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities for lease termination —

2,380 Changes in assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements

under operating leases (13,718)

(30,965) Non-development capital expenditures, net (168,166)

(137,410) Payment of financing lease obligations (22,221)

(19,874) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (9) $ (201,385)

$ (286,694)





(9) Adjusted Free Cash Flow includes:

• $69.5 million and $3.9 million benefit for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, from government grants and credits received.

• $3.1 million and $20.8 million recoupment for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, of accelerated/advanced Medicare payments.

• $31.6 million paid during both the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 for deferred payroll taxes for the year ended December 31, 2020.

• $1.2 million and $3.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, for transaction and organizational restructuring costs.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.