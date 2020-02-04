Brookdale Announces Investor Day Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced today that the company plans to host an Investor Day event on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

SAVE THE DATE

Brookdale Senior Living

INVESTOR DAY

March 31, 2020

We cordially invite you to attend the Brookdale Senior Living Investor Day

at the New York Stock Exchange.

7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Continental Breakfast

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Executive Team Presentations and Q&A

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Executive Interactions during Lunch

Please save the date. More details and registration will follow.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

