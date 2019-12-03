Brookdale Announces New EVP/President of Senior Living

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced today that longtime healthcare executive Cindy R. Kent will be joining the company in the newly created position of Executive Vice President & President of Senior Living. Kent joins Brookdale in early January and will report to President & Chief Executive Officer Lucinda M. Baier.

Cindy R. Kent

Kent is a visionary leader who has held global commercialization roles at 3M, Medtronic and Eli Lilly. Most recently, Kent was President & General Manager of the 3M Infection Prevention Division and a member of the company's Executive Conference. In her prior roles, Kent successfully partnered with key industry stakeholders such as payors, providers and clinicians to provide better patient care and resulting in business growth. Kent holds a BS in Industrial Engineering & Management Sciences from Northwestern University as well as an MBA in Marketing and a Master of Divinity from Vanderbilt University.

"We are pleased to have Cindy join Brookdale at this important time," said Baier. "Her strategic insights and operational leadership experience will contribute greatly as we navigate our path forward within the evolving healthcare landscape."



About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 794 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of September 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Sign up for news alerts at brookdalenews.com.

