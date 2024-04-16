Three Years of Recognition for Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale recognized with the most communities on U.S. News & World Report "Best of" Senior Living List for three consecutive years

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living has the most communities recognized as "Best of" senior living by US News & World Report among senior living providers for the third year in a row.

Residents and family members were surveyed in thousands of Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities across the country. These ratings provide families and prospective residents further insight into a community's care, food and dining, engagement opportunities, management and staff. The "Best Senior Living" category was added to the U.S. News & World Report listings in 2022.

"Achieving this recognition three years in a row is a testament to our associates' dedication to enrich the lives of those we serve with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity," Brookdale CEO Cindy Baier said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our residents compassionate and high-quality individualized care and services."

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 652 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2023, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

