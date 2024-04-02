Brookdale Senior Living Associate Recognized as a "Women of Distinction" Honoree in Senior Living

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Brookdale Senior Living leader has been recognized by McKnight's as a "Women of Distinction" honoree in the senior living industry. The program, in its sixth year, recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the senior living, skilled nursing or home care fields.

Karen Peck, Vice President of Clinical Services-East, has been inducted into the Hall of Honor. Hall of Honor inductees are senior-level professionals at a level equivalent to vice president or higher.

Peck is a registered nurse with 35 years of experience in a variety of clinical and healthcare management settings. Her experience includes long-term care, skilled nursing, assisted living, dementia care, and geriatric care management. Peck oversees health care services and quality for 348 Brookdale communities in 26 states.

"I am truly honored and blessed to be working for such a great company that is so committed to enhancing the lives of those we serve. This is my passion," said Karen Peck. She joined Brookdale in 2011.

McKnight's Women of Distinction awards are a joint program of McKnight's Long-Term Care News, McKnight's Senior Living and McKnight's Home Care. Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. All winners will be honored at an in-person celebration on May 14 in Chicago.

About Brookdale
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 652 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2023, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

