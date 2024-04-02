Brookdale Senior Living Associate Recognized as a "Women of Distinction" Honoree in Senior Living

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Brookdale Senior Living leader has been recognized by McKnight's as a "Women of Distinction" honoree in the senior living industry. The program, in its sixth year, recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the senior living, skilled nursing or home care fields.

Karen Peck, Vice President of Clinical Services-East, has been inducted into the Hall of Honor. Hall of Honor inductees are senior-level professionals at a level equivalent to vice president or higher.

Peck is a registered nurse with 35 years of experience in a variety of clinical and healthcare management settings. Her experience includes long-term care, skilled nursing, assisted living, dementia care, and geriatric care management. Peck oversees health care services and quality for 348 Brookdale communities in 26 states.

"I am truly honored and blessed to be working for such a great company that is so committed to enhancing the lives of those we serve. This is my passion," said Karen Peck. She joined Brookdale in 2011.

McKnight's Women of Distinction awards are a joint program of McKnight's Long-Term Care News, McKnight's Senior Living and McKnight's Home Care. Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. All winners will be honored at an in-person celebration on May 14 in Chicago.

