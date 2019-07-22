Brookdale Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 5, 2019. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time: 9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CT

Call Information:

Within US: (866) 900-2996

Outside US: (706) 643-2685

Please reference "Brookdale 2Q 2019 Earnings Call."



A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.brookdale.com/investor . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 11:59 PM ET on August 20, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.) and referencing access code "5164157."

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers, with 809 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 77,000 residents as of June 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

