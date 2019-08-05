Brookdale Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Positive year-over-year same community move-in growth for the first time since the third quarter of 2017.

All Senior Housing segments grew same community revenue year over year.

Revenue per available unit (RevPAR) and revenue per occupied unit (RevPOR) increased year over year 1.9% and 3.3%, respectively, on a same community basis.

Health Care Services revenue grew 2.6% sequentially and 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Since the first quarter of 2018, community sales have generated over $230 million of net proceeds.

Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) is up over 20% since our last survey with over 50,000 customer responses.

Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO, said "This quarter is continuing evidence that we are building positive momentum and are making progress on our strategy to turn around Brookdale. Same community move-ins showed positive year-over-year growth and sequential occupancy growth in May, earlier than the past few years. Compared to last year, for the quarter and year-to-date, revenue grew for all three of our Senior Housing segments on a same community basis and also for our Health Care Services. In addition to our financial successes, total company associate turnover improved 5% in the second quarter, compared to last year. We are improving our operations in advance of the approaching demographic tailwind, and I am confident that we are executing on the right strategy to provide Brookdale shareholders with long term value."

SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Same Community Senior Housing (Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living and Memory Care (AL/MC), and CCRCs)

The table below presents a summary of same community operating results and metrics of the Company's consolidated senior housing portfolio.(1)

($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR)

Year-Over-Year Increase / (Decrease)

Sequential Increase / (Decrease) 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Amount Percent 1Q 2019 Amount Percent Resident fees $ 642.7

$ 631.0

$ 11.7

1.9% $ 648.2

$ (5.5)

(0.8) % Facility operating expense $ 446.1

$ 422.6

$ 23.5

5.6% $ 439.8

$ 6.3

1.4 % RevPAR $ 4,125

$ 4,048

$ 77

1.9% $ 4,161

$ (36)

(0.9) % Weighted average occupancy 83.7 % 84.8 % (110) bps n/a 84.1 % (40) bps n/a

RevPOR $ 4,930

$ 4,773

$ 157

3.3% $ 4,946

$ (16)

(0.3) %

















Consolidated

The table below presents a summary of operating results.





Increase / (Decrease)

Change Attributable To: ($ in millions) 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Amount Percent

Transactions New Lease

Standard Resident fee and

management fee revenue $ 817.3

$ 913.0

$ (95.7)

(10.5) %

$ (119.9)

$ 5.3

Facility operating expense 590.2

627.1

(36.9)

(5.9) %

(80.2)

11.8

Net income (loss) (56.1)

(165.5)

(109.4)

(66.1) %

See note (2) (6.5) (2) Adjusted EBITDA (3) 104.0

147.2

(43.2)

(29.3) %

(23.6)

(6.5)



















(1) The same community portfolio includes 650 communities utilizing the Company's methodology for determining same store communities. Operating results and data presented on a same community basis reflect results and data of the same store communities and, for the 2019 periods, exclude the additional resident fee revenue and facility operating expense recognized as a result of application of the new lease accounting standard under ASC 842 of approximately $2.5 million and $8.5 million, respectively, for the first quarter and approximately $4.9 million and $11.0 million, respectively, for the second quarter.



(2) The change in net income (loss) attributable to transactions is not presented as certain impacts are not available without unreasonable effort. The change attributable to the new lease standard represents the impact of the timing of the revenue and cost recognition associated with residency agreements related to the adoption of the new lease standard.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company modified its definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude transaction and organizational restructuring costs. Amounts for all periods herein reflect application of the modified definition.

Summary of Second Quarter Results - Consolidated

Transactions and lease standard impact :

Since April 1, 2018, the Company completed dispositions, through sales and lease terminations, of 124 communities (11,860 units).

, the Company completed dispositions, through sales and lease terminations, of 124 communities (11,860 units).

The Company transitioned management arrangements on 80 net communities since April 1,2018, generally for interim management arrangements on formerly leased or owned communities and management arrangements on certain former unconsolidated ventures in which it sold its interest.

, generally for interim management arrangements on formerly leased or owned communities and management arrangements on certain former unconsolidated ventures in which it sold its interest.

The Company adopted the new lease accounting standard (ASC 842) effective January 1, 2019. Adoption of the new lease standard and its application to residency agreements and costs related thereto resulted in the recognition of additional non-cash resident fees and facility operating expense for the second quarter of 2019, for a non-cash net impact of negative $6.5 million to net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA. For the full year 2019, the Company expects the non-cash net impact of such adoption and its application to residency agreements and costs related thereto to be negative $27 million to net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.

. Adoption of the new lease standard and its application to residency agreements and costs related thereto resulted in the recognition of additional non-cash resident fees and facility operating expense for the second quarter of 2019, for a non-cash net impact of negative to net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA. For the full year 2019, the Company expects the non-cash net impact of such adoption and its application to residency agreements and costs related thereto to be negative to net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.

To aid in comparability between periods, presentations in this press release of the Company's results on a same community basis and RevPAR and RevPOR exclude the impact of the adoption of the new lease accounting standard and its application to the Company's residency agreements and costs related thereto.

Resident fee and management fee revenue:

Excluding the impact of transactions and the new lease accounting standard, resident fee and management fee revenue increased 2.4% over the prior year quarter primarily due to a 3.3% increase in same community RevPOR, partially offset by a 110 basis point decrease in same community occupancy.



Second quarter 2019 consolidated RevPAR increased $149 , or 3.8%, to $4,097 compared to the second quarter of the prior year as a result of an increase in consolidated RevPOR of $217 , or 4.6%, to $4,909 and a decrease in consolidated occupancy of 60 basis points to 83.5% compared to the second quarter of the prior year.

, or 3.8%, to compared to the second quarter of the prior year as a result of an increase in consolidated RevPOR of , or 4.6%, to and a decrease in consolidated occupancy of 60 basis points to 83.5% compared to the second quarter of the prior year. Facility operating expense:

Excluding the impact of transactions and the new lease accounting standard, facility operating expense increased $31.5 million , or 5.8%, primarily due to an increase in labor expense attributable to wage rate increases and increased use of overtime.

, or 5.8%, primarily due to an increase in labor expense attributable to wage rate increases and increased use of overtime.

Other facility operating expense also contributed to the increase as a result of investments in marketing and advertising, property remediation, and higher insurance premiums.

Net income (loss) :

: The improvement was primarily attributable to a loss on facility lease termination and modification in the second quarter of the prior year of $146.5 million , partially offset by a decrease in net gain on sale of assets of $20.5 million .

, partially offset by a decrease in net gain on sale of assets of .

General and administrative expense of $57.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 represents a $5.3 million , or 8.5%, decrease from the prior year quarter, primarily due to $4.4 million less in transaction and organizational restructuring costs and $0.2 million less in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Excluding such costs, general and administrative expense decreased $0.7 million , or 1.4%, on a year-over-year basis.

for the second quarter of 2019 represents a , or 8.5%, decrease from the prior year quarter, primarily due to less in transaction and organizational restructuring costs and less in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Excluding such costs, general and administrative expense decreased , or 1.4%, on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA: The decrease was primarily attributable to the impact of transactions completed since the beginning of the prior year period, higher labor expense, and application of the new lease standard effective January 1, 2019 , offset by lower cash facility operating lease payments.

Same Community Senior Housing (IL, AL/MC, and CCRCs)

Resident fees :

: The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the increase in RevPAR, comprised of the increase in RevPOR partially offset by the 110 basis point decrease in same community weighted average occupancy. The increase in RevPOR was primarily the result of in-place rent increases compared to the prior year quarter.



The sequential decrease in weighted average occupancy reflects oversupply pressures from competition that entered the market over the past several years. Occupancy grew in the middle of the quarter, earlier than the Company's recent seasonal occupancy pattern.

Facility operating expense :

: The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a 5.2% increase in labor expense arising from wage rate increases and increased use of overtime.



Other operating expense increased 6.3% year-over-year mainly due to investments in marketing and advertising, property remediation, and higher insurance premiums.

Health Care Services





Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions) 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Amount Percent Resident fee revenue







Home health $ 85.2

$ 83.8

$ 1.4

1.7 % Hospice 23.2

19.7

3.5

17.8 % Outpatient therapy 6.0

6.4

(0.4)

(6.3) % Facility operating expense 105.3

99.7

5.6

5.6













Resident fee revenue :

: Home health and Hospice revenue improved due to an increase in volume with a higher average daily census. These increases were offset by an unfavorable case-mix and community dispositions.

Facility operating expense :

: The increase in facility operating expense was primarily attributable to an increase in labor costs arising from wage rate increases and the expansion of the Company's hospice services.

Management Services





Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions) 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Amount Percent Management fees $ 15.4

$ 17.1

$ (1.7)

(9.9) %











Management fees: The decrease in management fees was primarily attributable to the transition of management arrangements on 80 net communities since April 1, 2018 , generally for interim management arrangements on formerly leased or owned communities and management arrangements on certain former unconsolidated ventures in which the Company sold its interest.

LIQUIDITY

The table below presents a summary of the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.





Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions) 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Amount Percent Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 64.1

$ 60.6

$ 3.5

5.8% Adjusted Free Cash Flow (4) (16.4)

33.7

(50.1)

(148.7)%











(4) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company modified its definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to no longer adjust net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for changes in working capital items other than changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable and lease liability for lease termination and modification. Amounts for all periods herein reflect application of the modified definition.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities :

: The increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily attributable to $46.6 million of cash paid to terminate community operating leases during the prior year period.

of cash paid to terminate community operating leases during the prior year period.

This change was partially offset by disposition activity, through sales and lease terminations, since the beginning of the prior year period, and an increase in facility operating expenses at the communities operated during both full periods.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow :

: The decrease in Adjusted Free Cash Flow compared to the prior year second quarter was attributable to the Adjusted EBITDA factors noted above, as well as:



An $18.8 million year-over-year increase in non-development capital expenditures, net. Second quarter 2019 non-development capital expenditures, net were $66.5 million .

year-over-year increase in non-development capital expenditures, net. Second quarter 2019 non-development capital expenditures, net were .



An $11.7 million increase in cash used in operating activities for changes in operating assets and liabilities, primarily due an increase in insurance payments in the current quarter.

increase in cash used in operating activities for changes in operating assets and liabilities, primarily due an increase in insurance payments in the current quarter. Total Liquidity :

: In July of 2019 we added three communities to the borrowing base of the secured credit facility. After giving effect to such change, total liquidity for the Company was $495.6 million , a decrease of $34.4 million from total liquidity of $530.0 million as of March 31, 2019 .

, a decrease of from total liquidity of as of .

Total liquidity as of June 30, 2019 included $256.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $58.8 million of marketable securities, and $180.8 million of availability on the Company's secured credit facility (after giving effect to the foregoing change).

included of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, of marketable securities, and of availability on the Company's secured credit facility (after giving effect to the foregoing change). Share Repurchases: In the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased $8.2 million of shares of common stock in open market transactions pursuant to the repurchase program publicly announced on November 1, 2016 (approximately 1.3 million shares at an average purchase price of $6.38 per share). As of June 30, 2019 , approximately $67.7 million remained available under the repurchase program.

SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS OF UNCONSOLIDATED VENTURES

The Company's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated ventures declined 22.9% versus the second quarter of the prior year primarily as a result of the Company's sale of its interest in four unconsolidated ventures since the beginning of the prior year period. The Company's proportionate share of Adjusted Free Cash Flow of unconsolidated ventures declined 22.9% versus the prior year quarter primarily as a result of such dispositions.

TRANSACTION UPDATE

The closings of the various pending and expected transactions described below are, or will be, subject to the satisfaction of various closing conditions, including (where applicable) the receipt of regulatory approvals. However, there can be no assurance that the transactions will close or, if they do, when the actual closings will occur.

Dispositions of Owned Communities/Lease Terminations : During the three months ended June 30, 2019 , the Company completed the sale of two owned communities (230 units) for cash proceeds of $9.6 million , net of associated debt and transaction costs, and terminated the lease on seven communities (538 units).

: During the three months ended , the Company completed the sale of two owned communities (230 units) for cash proceeds of , net of associated debt and transaction costs, and terminated the lease on seven communities (538 units). Assets Held for Sale : As of June 30, 2019, five communities were classified as held for sale, resulting in $46.3 million being recorded as assets held for sale and $18.5 million of mortgage debt being included in the current portion of long-term debt within the condensed consolidated balance sheet with respect to such communities. This debt is expected to be repaid with the proceeds from the sales.

: As of June 30, 2019, five communities were classified as held for sale, resulting in being recorded as assets held for sale and of mortgage debt being included in the current portion of long-term debt within the condensed consolidated balance sheet with respect to such communities. This debt is expected to be repaid with the proceeds from the sales. Management Transitions: The Company transitioned management on 26 net communities to new operators during the second quarter of 2019, most of which were managed under management arrangements on certain former unconsolidated ventures in which it sold its interest. The Company expects terminations of additional management arrangements over the next year, including interim management arrangements on formerly leased communities and management arrangements on certain former unconsolidated ventures in which it sold its interest.

2019 OUTLOOK

Based on results year-to-date, the Company reiterates its full year 2019 guidance:

($ in millions)

Full Year 2019 Guidance Adjusted EBITDA

$400 - $425 Adjusted Free Cash Flow

($100) - ($80) Non-development capital expenditures

Approx. $250 The Company's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated ventures

$30 - $40 The Company's proportionate share of Adjusted Free Cash Flow of unconsolidated ventures

$10 - $20







Key Guidance Assumptions :

Includes the impact of transactions closed prior to the date hereof and the expected impact of the Company's plans to dispose of communities, including five communities classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2019 and several other communities being actively marketed, and expected lease and management terminations.

Except for the foregoing transactions, the Company's guidance excludes the impact of any future acquisition, disposition, financing or other transaction activity.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance includes the estimated non-recurring, non-cash net impact of negative $27 million resulting from the Company's adoption of the new lease accounting standard effective January 1, 2019 . The lease accounting change has no impact on the Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures included in the foregoing guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and the Company's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of unconsolidated ventures from the Company's net income (loss), the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and the unconsolidated ventures' net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as applicable. Variability in the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile each measure may have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

ABOUT BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 809 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 77,000 residents as of June 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

DEFINITIONS OF RevPAR AND RevPOR

RevPAR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per available unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding Health Care Services segment revenue and entrance fee amortization, and, for the 2019 periods, the additional resident fee revenue recognized as a result of the application of the new lease accounting standard under ASC 842), divided by the weighted average number of available units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

RevPOR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per occupied unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding Health Care Services segment revenue and entrance fee amortization, and, for the 2019 periods, the additional resident fee revenue recognized as a result of the application of the new lease accounting standard under ASC 842), divided by the weighted average number of occupied units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













Resident fees $ 801,863



$ 895,969



$ 1,611,342



$ 1,802,235

Management fees 15,449



17,071



31,192



35,752

Reimbursed costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 202,145



242,160



418,967



504,447

Total revenue 1,019,457



1,155,200



2,061,501



2,342,434

















Expense













Facility operating expense (excluding depreciation and amortization of $86,070, $105,316, $174,897, and $208,484, respectively) 590,246



627,076



1,176,340



1,259,401

General and administrative expense (including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $6,030, $6,269, $12,386, and $14,675, respectively) 57,576



62,907



113,887



144,342

Facility operating lease expense 67,689



81,960



136,357



162,360

Depreciation and amortization 94,024



116,116



190,912



230,371

Goodwill and asset impairment 3,769



16,103



4,160



446,466

Loss on facility lease termination and modification, net 1,797



146,467



2,006



146,467

Costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 202,145



242,160



418,967



504,447

Total operating expense 1,017,246



1,292,789



2,042,629



2,893,854

Income (loss) from operations 2,211



(137,589)



18,872



(551,420)

















Interest income 2,813



2,941



5,897



5,924

Interest expense:













Debt (45,193)



(48,967)



(90,836)



(94,694)

Financing lease obligations (16,649)



(22,389)



(33,392)



(45,320)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (959)



(2,328)



(1,790)



(6,284)

Change in fair value of derivatives (27)



(217)



(175)



(143)

Debt modification and extinguishment costs (2,672)



(9)



(2,739)



(44)

Equity in loss of unconsolidated ventures (991)



(1,324)



(1,517)



(5,567)

Gain on sale of assets, net 2,846



23,322



2,144



66,753

Other non-operating income 3,199



5,505



6,187



8,091

Income (loss) before income taxes (55,422)



(181,055)



(97,349)



(622,704)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes (633)



15,546



(1,312)



(39)

Net income (loss) (56,055)



(165,509)



(98,661)



(622,743)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 585



21



596



67

Net income (loss) attributable to Brookdale Senior Living Inc. common stockholders $ (55,470)



$ (165,488)



$ (98,065)



$ (622,676)

















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Brookdale Senior Living Inc. common stockholders $ (0.30)



$ (0.88)



$ (0.53)



$ (3.33)

















Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 186,140



187,585



186,442



187,234



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,999



$ 398,267

Marketable securities 58,805



14,855

Restricted cash 26,256



27,683

Accounts receivable, net 137,902



133,905

Assets held for sale 46,307



93,117

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 130,660



106,189

Total current assets 655,929



774,016

Property, plant and equipment and leasehold intangibles, net 5,214,125



5,275,427

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,245,735



—

Other assets, net 343,693



417,817

Total assets $ 7,459,482



$ 6,467,260









Current liabilities $ 969,598



$ 773,331

Long-term debt, less current portion 3,305,419



3,345,754

Financing lease obligations, less current portion 798,159



851,341

Operating lease obligations, less current portion 1,343,763



—

Other liabilities 176,339



478,421

Total liabilities 6,593,278



5,448,847

Total Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stockholders' equity 860,724



1,018,903

Noncontrolling interest 5,480



(490)

Total equity 866,204



1,018,413

Total liabilities and equity $ 7,459,482



$ 6,467,260



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (98,661)



$ (622,743)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Debt modification and extinguishment costs 2,739



44

Depreciation and amortization, net 192,702



236,655

Goodwill and asset impairment 4,160



446,466

Equity in loss of unconsolidated ventures 1,517



5,567

Distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings 1,530



1,147

Amortization of deferred gain —



(2,179)

Amortization of entrance fees (772)



(837)

Proceeds from deferred entrance fee revenue 1,739



1,398

Deferred income tax benefit 470



(991)

Operating lease expense adjustment (8,812)



(12,169)

Change in fair value of derivatives 175



143

(Gain) on sale of assets, net (2,144)



(66,753)

Loss on facility lease termination and modification, net 2,006



133,423

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 12,386



14,675

Non-cash interest expense on financing lease obligations —



6,446

Non-cash management contract termination gain (640)



(5,076)

Other (4,401)



(156)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (3,997)



10,956

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 30,823



14,303

Prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable (12,090)



(12,425)

Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (43,385)



(24,019)

Refundable fees and deferred revenue (17,226)



8,305

Operating lease assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements 1,000



—

Operating lease assets and liabilities for lease termination —



(33,596)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 59,119



98,584

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Change in lease security deposits and lease acquisition deposits, net (83)



(2,962)

Purchase of marketable securities (98,059)



—

Sale of marketable securities 55,000



273,273

Capital expenditures, net of related payables (122,297)



(120,458)

Acquisition of assets, net of related payables and cash received —



(271,320)

Investment in unconsolidated ventures (4,204)



(8,864)

Distributions received from unconsolidated ventures 5,305



9,397

Proceeds from sale of assets, net 52,430



130,897

Proceeds from notes receivable 31,609



1,393

Property insurance proceeds —



156

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (80,299)



11,512

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from debt 158,231



279,919

Repayment of debt and financing lease obligations (238,036)



(466,267)

Proceeds from line of credit —



200,000

Repayment of line of credit —



(200,000)

Purchase of treasury stock, net of related payables (18,401)



—

Payment of financing costs, net of related payables (3,342)



(3,191)

Proceeds from refundable entrance fees, net of refunds —



52

Payments for lease termination —



(10,548)

Payments of employee taxes for withheld shares (3,105)



(2,715)

Other 574



770

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (104,079)



(201,980)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (125,259)



(91,884)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 450,218



282,546

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 324,959



$ 190,662



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to aid investors in better understanding the factors and trends affecting the Company's performance and liquidity. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Investors are cautioned that amounts presented in accordance with the Company's definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner. Investors are urged to review the reconciliations included below of these non-GAAP financial measures from the most comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure that the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding: benefit/provision for income taxes, non-operating income/expense items, and depreciation and amortization; and further adjusted to exclude income/expense associated with non-cash, non-operational, transactional, cost reduction or organizational restructuring items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods. For the periods presented herein, such other items include non-cash impairment charges, gain/loss on facility lease termination and modification, operating lease expense adjustment, amortization of deferred gain, change in future service obligation, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and transaction and organizational restructuring costs. Transaction costs include those directly related to acquisition, disposition, financing, and leasing activity, the Company's assessment of options and alternatives to enhance stockholder value, and stockholder relations advisory matters, and are primarily comprised of legal, finance, consulting, professional fees and other third party costs. Organizational restructuring costs include those related to the Company's efforts to reduce general and administrative expense and its senior leadership changes, including severance and retention costs. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company modified its definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude transaction and organizational restructuring costs, and amounts for all periods herein reflect application of the modified definition.

The Company's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated ventures is calculated based on its equity ownership percentage and in a manner consistent with the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA for its consolidated entities. The Company's investments in unconsolidated ventures are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, therefore, the Company's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated ventures does not represent the Company's equity in earnings or loss of unconsolidated ventures on its consolidated statement of operations.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective core operating performance, and to make day-to-day operating decisions; (ii) it provides an assessment of operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely revenues and the controllable cost structure of the organization, by eliminating items related to the Company's financing and capital structure and other items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods; and (iii) the Company believes that this measure is used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and to value companies in its industry. The Company believes that presentation of its proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated ventures is useful to investors for similar reasons with respect to the unconsolidated ventures.

Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as a performance measure, including: (i) excluded interest and income tax are necessary to operate the Company's business under its current financing and capital structure; (ii) excluded depreciation, amortization and impairment charges may represent the wear and tear and/or reduction in value of the Company's communities, goodwill and other assets and may be indicative of future needs for capital expenditures; and (iii) the Company may incur income/expense similar to those for which adjustments are made, such as gain (loss) on sale of assets or facility lease termination and modification, debt modification and extinguishment costs, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and transaction and other costs, and such income/expense may significantly affect the Company's operating results.

The table below reconciles the Company's Adjusted EBITDA from its net income (loss).



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (56,055)



$ (165,509)



$ (98,661)



$ (622,743)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 633



(15,546)



1,312



39

Equity in loss of unconsolidated ventures 991



1,324



1,517



5,567

Debt modification and extinguishment costs 2,672



9



2,739



44

(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (2,846)



(23,322)



(2,144)



(66,753)

Other non-operating income (3,199)



(5,505)



(6,187)



(8,091)

Interest expense 62,828



73,901



126,193



146,441

Interest income (2,813)



(2,941)



(5,897)



(5,924)

Income (loss) from operations 2,211



(137,589)



18,872



(551,420)

Depreciation and amortization 94,024



116,116



190,912



230,371

Goodwill and asset impairment 3,769



16,103



4,160



446,466

Loss on facility lease termination and modification, net 1,797



146,467



2,006



146,467

Operating lease expense adjustment (4,429)



(4,066)



(8,812)



(12,169)

Amortization of deferred gain —



(1,089)



—



(2,179)

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6,030



6,269



12,386



14,675

Transaction and organizational restructuring costs 634



5,006



1,095



22,162

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 104,036



$ 147,217



$ 220,619



$ 294,373



(1) Adoption of the new lease accounting standard effective January 1, 2019 will have a non-recurring impact on the Company's full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 includes a negative net impact of approximately $6.5 million and $13.0 million, respectively, from such adoption.

The table below reconciles the Company's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated ventures from net income (loss) of such unconsolidated ventures. For purposes of this presentation, amounts for each line item represent the aggregate amounts of such line items for all of the Company's unconsolidated ventures.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (1,983)



$ (13,417)



$ (3,033)



$ (36,079)

Benefit for income taxes 23



209



47



443

Debt modification and extinguishment costs —



135



21



118

(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (23)



3,882



(23)



2,837

Other non-operating income —



(967)



—



(1,870)

Interest expense 7,348



23,182



14,728



50,009

Interest income (865)



(829)



(1,677)



(1,586)

Income (loss) from operations 4,500



12,195



10,063



13,872

Depreciation and amortization 17,082



33,237



33,829



101,122

Asset impairment 7



118



302



273

Operating lease expense adjustment —



4



—



8

Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated ventures $ 21,589



$ 45,554



$ 44,194



$ 115,275

















Brookdale's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA

of unconsolidated ventures $ 10,878



$ 14,111



$ 22,197



$ 30,860



Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before: distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings, changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable, changes in operating lease liability for lease termination and modification, cash paid/received for gain/loss on facility lease termination and modification, and lessor capital expenditure reimbursements under operating leases; plus: property insurance proceeds and proceeds from refundable entrance fees, net of refunds; less: Non-Development Capital Expenditures and payment of financing lease obligations. Non-Development Capital Expenditures is comprised of corporate and community-level capital expenditures, including those related to maintenance, renovations, upgrades and other major building infrastructure projects for the Company's communities and is presented net of lessor reimbursements. Non-Development Capital Expenditures does not include capital expenditures for community expansions and major community redevelopment and repositioning projects, including the Company's Program Max initiative, and the development of new communities. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company modified its definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to no longer adjust net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for changes in working capital items other than prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable and lease liability for lease termination and modification, and amounts for all periods herein reflect application of the modified definition.

The Company's proportionate share of Adjusted Free Cash Flow of unconsolidated ventures is calculated based on the Company's equity ownership percentage and in a manner consistent with the Company's definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow for its consolidated entities. The Company's investments in its unconsolidated ventures are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, therefore, the Company's proportionate share of Adjusted Free Cash Flow of unconsolidated ventures does not represent cash available to the Company's consolidated business except to the extent it is distributed to the Company.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted Free Cash flow as a liquidity measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective sources of operating liquidity, and to review the Company's ability to service its outstanding indebtedness, pay dividends to stockholders, engage in share repurchases, and make capital expenditures, including development capital expenditures; (ii) it is used as a metric in the Company's performance-based compensation programs; and (iii) it provides an indicator to management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed. The Company believes that presentation of its proportionate share of Adjusted Free Cash Flow of unconsolidated ventures is useful to investors for similar reasons with respect to the unconsolidated ventures and, to the extent such cash is not distributed to the Company, it generally represents cash used or to be used by the ventures for the repayment of debt, investing in expansions or acquisitions, reserve requirements, or other corporate uses by such ventures, and such uses reduce the Company's potential need to make capital contributions to the ventures of the Company's proportionate share of cash needed for such items.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow has material limitations as a liquidity measure, including: (i) it does not represent cash available for dividends, share repurchases, or discretionary expenditures since certain non-discretionary expenditures, including mandatory debt principal payments, are not reflected in this measure; (ii) the cash portion of non-recurring charges related to gain (loss) on facility lease termination and modification generally represent charges (gains) that may significantly affect the Company's liquidity; and (iii) the impact of timing of cash expenditures, including the timing of Non-Development Capital Expenditures, limits the usefulness of the measure for short-term comparisons. In addition, the Company's proportionate share of Adjusted Free Cash Flow of unconsolidated ventures has material limitations as a liquidity measure because it does not represent cash available directly for use by the Company's consolidated business except to the extent actually distributed to the Company, and the Company does not have control, or the Company shares control in determining, the timing and amount of distributions from the Company's unconsolidated ventures and, therefore, the Company may never receive such cash.

The table below reconciles the Company's Adjusted Free Cash Flow from its net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.