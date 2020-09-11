Brookdale CEO to Receive Corporate Citizenship Award from CED of The Conference Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The President and Chief Executive Officer of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or "the Company"), Lucinda M. Baier, will accept the 2020 Corporate Citizenship Award from the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) next month. This award will be presented to Baier and Brookdale at the CED Distinguished Performance Awards Virtual Celebration on October 27, 2020.

The Corporate Citizenship Award is presented annually to a company that demonstrates a strong commitment to corporate responsibility practices and whose leaders are actively engaged in supporting and expanding those efforts. The Award highlights companies that integrate relevant societal concerns into their core operating strategies and embrace them as positive for businesses, customers, employees and their communities.

"I am pleased that the CED has recognized Brookdale's achievements over the last few years," said Baier. "As the nation's leading operator of senior living communities, we focus on enriching the lives of those we serve, one relationship at a time. This recognition is for the outstanding dedication and commitment of our 50 thousand associates to our residents and patients. Even during the most difficult of times, our associates continue to provide the high quality care and services for which Brookdale is known."

In advance of the award ceremony, the CED has posted an interview with Baier < www.ced.org/leadership-in-challenging-times/a-conversation-with-lucinda-cindy-baier-president-and-chief-executive-offic > in which she and CED President Lori Esposito Murray discuss a number of topics for corporate leaders, including the role of the CEO as "keeper of the corporate culture", the need for diversity to manage through challenging times, and Brookdale's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 737 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of June 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

