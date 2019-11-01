Brookdale Communities Recognized for High Performance by U.S. News & World Report

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its annual listing of "Best Nursing Homes," U.S. News & World Report has named 49 Brookdale skilled nursing communities to its list this year. Approximately 87 percent of Brookdale skilled nursing communities across the country were named to the list. Click here to search the entire U.S. News World Report's Best Nursing Homes list.

Following the addition of the Short-Stay Rehabilitation last year, U.S. News and World Reports is introducing the new rating focused on long-term care. This new rating aims to provide prospective residents who need help with daily activities, and their families, with analysis and information regarding the quality of care provided by nursing homes. The rating includes data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics.

All measures in both ratings were developed from data from the CMS as of August 2019. Click here for more information regarding methodology of the ratings.

Skilled nursing communities earned the Best Nursing Homes recognition by being rated High Performing in either the Short-Stay Rehabilitation or Long-Term care.

"This recognition highlights the commitment we have at Brookdale," said Charlie Anderson, vice president of skilled healthcare operations for Brookdale. "I'm not at all surprised to see these communities excel, as I know our teams of associates are completely devoted to providing the very best care possible at these locations."

Brookdale communities that received the "Best Nursing Home" designation include:

Alabama

Brookdale University Park Skilled Nursing Facility - Birmingham

Galleria Woods Skilled Nursing Facility – Birmingham

Arizona

Brookdale North Chandler – Chandler

Brookdale Santa Catalina – Tucson

California

Brookdale Carlsbad – Carlsbad

Brookdale Carmel Valley – San Diego

Brookdale San Juan Capistrano – San Juan Capistrano

Brookdale Yorba Linda – Yorba Linda

Brookdale Riverwalk Skilled Nursing Facility – Bakersfield

Brookdale Rancho Mirage – Rancho Mirage

Brookdale Northridge – Northridge

Brookdale Camarillo - Camarillo

Colorado

Brookdale Denver – Denver

Brookdale Green Mountain - Lakewood

Brookdale Greenwood Village – Greenwood Village

Brookdale Skyline – Colorado Springs

Florida

Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Service - Seminole

Harbour Health Center – Port Charlotte

Lake Harris Health Center - Leesburg

Sylvan Health Center – Clearwater

Cypress Village – Jacksonville

– Plaza West – Sun City Center

Brookdale Atrium Way 2 – Jacksonville

Brookdale Palmer Ranch Skilled Nursing Facility – Sarasota

Freedom Pointe at The Villages Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Skilled Nursing – The Villages

Illinois

Brookdale Prospect Heights – Prospect Heights

Brookdale Plaza Lisle Skilled Nursing – Lisle

Brookdale Burr Ridge – Burr Ridge

Indiana

Robin Run Health Center - Indianapolis

Kansas

Brookdale Overland Park – Overland Park

Brookdale Rosehill – Shawnee

Michigan

The Inn at Freedom Village – Holland

Missouri

Foxwood Springs Living Center - Raymore

North Carolina

Brookdale Carriage Club Providence - Charlotte

Ohio

Brookdale Richmond Heights – Richmond Heights

Westlake Village Care Center – Westlake

Oregon

Village at Hillside - McMinnville

Pennsylvania

The Inn at Freedom Village – West Brandywine

South Carolina

Emeritus at Greenville - Greenville

- Brookdale Anderson – Anderson

Texas

Brookdale Broadway Cityview – Fort Worth

Brookdale Westlake Hills – Austin

Brookdale Spicewood Springs – Austin

Brookdale Alamo Heights – San Antonio

Holmgreen Center – Corpus Christi

The Hampton at Post Oak – Houston

at Post Oak – Brookdale Lakeway 2 – Lakeway

The Village at Gleannloch Farms – Spring

Brookdale Place Willowbrook - Houston

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 794 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of September 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

