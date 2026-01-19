Brookdale raises $1.2 million for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's, surpassing $24 million since 2008

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest operator of senior living communities, announces that it raised more than $1.2 million in 2025 in support of the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®. This year's total brings Brookdale's 18-year fundraising impact to more than $24 million in the fight to end Alzheimer's disease.

Associates from Brookdale’s Community Support Center participate in the Nashville 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on November 8, 2025.

Brookdale business partners, associates, residents, and families across the country participated in Walk to End Alzheimer's events, reinforcing Brookdale's longstanding commitment to raising awareness, supporting research, and advancing care for those affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Funds were also raised through company-wide initiatives, community events, resident-led efforts, and the annual Golf to End Alzheimer's fundraiser.

"We are incredibly proud of what our Brookdale business partners, residents, associates, and families have accomplished in the fight against Alzheimer's," Brookdale Chief Executive Officer Nick Stengle said. "Every dollar raised represents hope for continued research, greater awareness, and a future where Alzheimer's no longer defines so many lives."

Brookdale's ongoing support of the Walk to End Alzheimer's aligns with its focus on dementia care innovation, education, and advocacy. The company provides quality, person-centered memory care programs to support residents living with Alzheimer's and dementia, while also providing resources and education for families navigating the disease.

In 2014, Brookdale became the first corporate team to generate $1 million in a single calendar year to support the Walk to End Alzheimer's. This feat earned the organization the prestigious Diamond National Team status.

For more information about Brookdale, visit www.brookdale.com .

For more information on the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®, visit www.alz.org/walk.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 584 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 51,000 residents as of December 31, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service.

