Brookdale Communities Win 2018 Excellence Award from NRC

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Brookdale communities received the Excellence in Action award from NRC Health. This honor, awarded exclusively to NRC Health post-acute clients, recognizes organizations that achieve the highest overall resident or employee satisfaction scores in the NRC Health database–the largest source of long-term care and senior-living satisfaction metrics in the nation.

To qualify for the award, skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent communities must have conducted a customer or workforce satisfaction survey in 2017. Winners must also have received a minimum of 10 responses (achieving a response rate of at least 30 percent), and must have ranked within the top 10% of positive responses to one of two questions: "What is your recommendation of this facility to others?" or "What is your recommendation of this facility as a place to work?"

These Brookdale communities were recognized:

Brookdale Lisle – Lisle, Illinois

Brookdale North Chandler – Chandler, Arizona

Freedom Village Brandywine – Coatesville, Pennsylvania

"Our associates inspire us with their commitment to enriching lives and exceeding customer expectations," said Sara Terry, senior vice president of Resident and Family Engagement at Brookdale. "It is always a pleasure for us to see our associates honored and recognized for their outstanding efforts. We congratulate them for this achievement."

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 988 communities in 46 states and the ability to serve approximately 95,000 residents as of June 30, 2018. Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

About NRC Health

NRC Health post-acute customer experience solutions help improve quality in all long-term care and short-term stay settings, including skilled nursing homes, assisted living communities, independent living communities, and continuing care retirement communities.

NRC Health is focused on enabling human understanding across the care journey. As long-term care providers continue to broaden their offerings and align with hospitals and health systems for plan-of-care transition partnerships, our post-acute customer experience solutions open the door by demonstrating proactive leadership in quality measurement and improvement.

NRC Health is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. For more information, call 1.800.388.4264, write to info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

