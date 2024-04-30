Brookdale HealthPlus Earns Best of the Best Award from Argentum

Care coordination program recognized for contributions to the industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living's care coordination model Brookdale HealthPlus® has won a 2024 Argentum Best of the Best Award. The Argentum Best of the Best Awards recognize innovative programs, products and services that solve a particular challenge or advance excellence in senior living.

Brookdale Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Kim Elliott accepts the 2024 Argentum Best of the Best award for Brookdale HealthPlus.

Brookdale HealthPlus works to help improve residents' quality of life and prevent avoidable emergency room visits or hospitalizations in partnership with their family and healthcare providers. The program helps residents and families navigate complex health systems, delivering value-based care.

"We are deeply humbled and immensely grateful for this recognition. At Brookdale, the health and wellbeing of our residents is our priority," Brookdale President and Chief Executive Officer Lucinda "Cindy" Baier said. "By focusing on preventative care, effective management of chronic conditions, and coordination of urgent care needs, Brookdale HealthPlus helps to improve overall health outcomes and promote a better quality of life for our residents."

An independent third-party confirmed Brookdale HealthPlus residents experienced 78 percent fewer urgent care visits, 36 percent fewer hospitalizations, and completed 65 percent more annual wellness visits compared to seniors living in other senior living communities or living independently.*

"In an industry where the boundaries between assisted living and healthcare have often been blurred, Brookdale stands at the forefront, championing coordination of services, convenience, and tailored care for seniors," Brookdale Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Kim Elliott said.

Brookdale HealthPlus recently expanded into more Brookdale communities to help more residents benefit from personalized and coordinated care.

*Source: Internal Brookdale data; 2019 Medicare Current Beneficiary Survey (MCBS)

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 652 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2023, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

Contact: Media Relations, 615-564-8666, [email protected]

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living